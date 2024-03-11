'I didn't have no one. I had me': Ex-Raiders trade barbs before fight night

Curtis Scott points to the NRL premiership ring he won with Melbourne and Joey Leilua fires back: "You had the best players on your team. I didn't have no one. I had me."
So you wonder which corner Canberra Raiders players will be backing when Leilua and Scott - briefly Canberra teammates turned boxing rivals - meet in the ring on Wednesday night.
The former Raiders will face each other on a No Limit Boxing pay-per-view headlined by Sam Goodman at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre this week, and they lit the fuse with a fiery Face Off interview on Fox Sports.
Scott says Leilua would "have a hissy fit", quit and drive home when training was too hard at the Raiders, accusing the former Canberra star of spending his NRL career "hiding" on the edges while Scott won a premiership with Melbourne before his own career was derailed by off-field incidents.
"That's a team sport, you had the best players on your team. I didn't have no one. I had me," Leilua said.
Leilua, who improved his boxing record to 3-0 in Canberra last month, soon left the club to join the Wests Tigers after clashing with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
"You used to quit at training. You used to drive home from training when training was too hard. You would quit. You would get in your car, have a hissy fit, and drive home," Scott said.
"This is at Canberra. When training was too hard, he would go home. He had 40 blokes around him, pushing him, and he would still quit and go home."
Leilua shot down Scott's claim, having played a key role in Canberra's resurgence which featured a 2019 grand final appearance.
"Now you're lying," Leilua said. "I would choose my destiny... They got Curtis and nothing happened, Canberra didn't go anywhere. When I went to Canberra, Canberra was on the down. When I went there, it went up."
The pair traded barbs about their NRL careers in an interview which was just what you'd expect from a pair of rugby league players turned boxers trying to sell a fight.
"You knew about me because every time I'd mark you, I'd put it on you. You'd shit yourself," Scott said.
Leilua replied: "I didn't even know who you were when we played. When people ask me about you, I don't even remember you. I remember Cameron Smith and all of those guys tearing us apart. I don't remember Curtis Scott, because he did nothing."
When Scott told Leilua "I'm going to drag you to the deep end" when the pair meet on Wednesday night, the Samoan international put his rival on notice.
"When we're there, in deep waters, and you're begging for your trainer to throw that towel in, he probably will."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.