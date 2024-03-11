The ultimate all-year-round home maintenance checklist. Picture Shutterstock
This is branded content.
Home maintenance, while crucial, can take a fair amount of time and planning. It can be difficult to know where to begin regardless of where you are in your home and property journey.
That's why we have compiled the ultimate all-year-round home maintenance checklist brought to you by the experts at Absolute Domestics. Read on to discover the essential maintenance tasks you need to carry out each year for a safe and healthy home.
* Disclaimer: While the tasks on this checklist are essential for maintaining your home, Absolute Domestics focuses on regular cleaning services rather than specialised maintenance work.
Why properly maintain your home?
Maintaining your home benefits homeowners and renters for many shared and different reasons. Here are some benefits of proper maintenance for both groups, besides the obvious perks of living in a safe, clean place where the amenities actually work.
Homeowners
A well-maintained property lowers costs associated with fixing malfunctioning amenities and other issues with the home for owners
A well-maintained home adds value to the property upon selling or deciding to lease it out
For landlords, a well-maintained home attracts reliable and responsible tenants
Renters
Carefully maintaining the place you are leasing increases your chances of getting your bond back
This also saves costs on end-of-lease cleaning services when it's time to move out
When it comes to household cleaning chores, your to-do list shouldn't look the same every week. Depending on the nature of the task, how often it needs to be done will vary.
You wouldn't clean out the gutters on your roof as often as you do the dishes, right? However it can be hard to know how often to do some tasks, so we have put together a home maintenance checklist by our recommended frequency over time.
Check HVAC system filters and check air conditioning system or cooling systems
Deep clean grout
Clean the inside of the oven, microwave and fridge
Half-yearly
Clean your range hood filter
Conduct a full visual inspection of foundations and drainpipes
Dust and rinse heating or air conditioning filters
Defrost freezer
Clean filters and screens for clothes washing and drying machines
Clean garbage disposal
Yearly
Spot clean walls
Deep clean and declutter the garage and storage spaces
Oil wooden decks
Inspect wood for termite damage
Check for leaks around taps and ceilings
Clean refrigerator coils
Replace batteries for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors
Seasonal home maintenance checklist
Now for the seasonal tasks. Due to the varying weather conditions throughout the year based on the seasons, there will be a few different tasks you might need to do based on the time of year
In Australia with its relatively mild season changes where snow is rare and our native plants don't shed their leaves, these annual changes in conditions are less extreme. Nevertheless, there are still different tasks worth completing with every change of season. Here is our seasonal home maintenance checklist.
Summer
Weed the garden
Mow the lawn with special care to neglected edges and corners
Inspect decks and porches for damage
Oil door hinges and garage door springs and chain
Prune trees, especially those near powerlines or encroaching on other structures
Autumn
Rake any dropped leaves - this is especially relevant to Canberra where many non-native trees line suburban streets
Check for leaks in doors and windows
Inspect installation systems
Clean out gutters
If you have a fireplace, check it and the chimney for damage and debris
Winter
Check around the property for water damage
Check your heating system
Flush the hot water from the water heater to eliminate any sediment build-up
Locate and fix any draft areas around doors and windows by sealing cracks
Inspect electrical cords
Reverse ceiling fans to create a warm updraft
Spring
Deep clean and declutter the entire home's interior - a classic spring cleaning
Clean door screens and window screens
Check outdoor air vents
Spray down the driveway and other concrete outdoor areas
Spruce up the garden; plant new flowers and veggies, maintain existing vegetation
Fertilise lawn and any garden beds
Frequently asked questions
What are common mistakes for home maintenance?
Some common mistakes for home maintenance include poor budgeting, neglect, blocked gutters, not undertaking seasonal maintenance, failure to address water damage and more. Taking care of your home consistently is key, and regular maintenance schedules and appointments are the way to go for a healthy home.
What issues can poor home maintenance cause?
Poor home maintenance can cause a number of issues over time like minor cracks, major structural damage and more. Neglected areas can sustain damage and even become health and safety risks. Improper maintenance can ultimately result in costly repairs and amenity replacements.
What is the typical lifespan of a house in Australia?
Typically, a sturdily constructed house can endure for over 60 years, with some lasting beyond a century. Proper maintenance will extend the lifespan of any property.