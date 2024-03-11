The ultimate all-year round home maintenance checklist

The ultimate all-year-round home maintenance checklist. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Home maintenance, while crucial, can take a fair amount of time and planning. It can be difficult to know where to begin regardless of where you are in your home and property journey.

That's why we have compiled the ultimate all-year-round home maintenance checklist brought to you by the experts at Absolute Domestics. Read on to discover the essential maintenance tasks you need to carry out each year for a safe and healthy home.

* Disclaimer: While the tasks on this checklist are essential for maintaining your home, Absolute Domestics focuses on regular cleaning services rather than specialised maintenance work.

Why properly maintain your home?

Maintaining your home benefits homeowners and renters for many shared and different reasons. Here are some benefits of proper maintenance for both groups, besides the obvious perks of living in a safe, clean place where the amenities actually work.

Homeowners

A well-maintained property lowers costs associated with fixing malfunctioning amenities and other issues with the home for owners

A well-maintained home adds value to the property upon selling or deciding to lease it out

For landlords, a well-maintained home attracts reliable and responsible tenants

Renters

Carefully maintaining the place you are leasing increases your chances of getting your bond back

This also saves costs on end-of-lease cleaning services when it's time to move out

If you haven't properly maintained your rental and want to get your bond back, you can get an end-of-lease cleaning with Absolute Domestics to ensure the place is restored to the condition that you found it in.

Home maintenance checklist by frequency

When it comes to household cleaning chores, your to-do list shouldn't look the same every week. Depending on the nature of the task, how often it needs to be done will vary.

You wouldn't clean out the gutters on your roof as often as you do the dishes, right? However it can be hard to know how often to do some tasks, so we have put together a home maintenance checklist by our recommended frequency over time.

Weekly

Regular house cleaning, including:

Wiping down surfaces

Cleaning sinks and toilets

Sweeping/vacuuming

Clean high-risk mold areas

Consider getting a weekly regular cleaning from trusted agencies like Canberra cleaning services with Absolute Domestics

Fortnightly

Disinfect bins

Dust fans and blinds

Wash bed linen

Mop floors

Clean shower tiles

Monthly

Unclog drains

Test smoke alarms and check fire extinguishers

Clean windows

Check HVAC system filters and check air conditioning system or cooling systems

Deep clean grout

Clean the inside of the oven, microwave and fridge

Half-yearly

Clean your range hood filter

Conduct a full visual inspection of foundations and drainpipes

Dust and rinse heating or air conditioning filters

Defrost freezer

Clean filters and screens for clothes washing and drying machines

Clean garbage disposal

Yearly

Spot clean walls

Deep clean and declutter the garage and storage spaces

Oil wooden decks

Inspect wood for termite damage

Check for leaks around taps and ceilings

Clean refrigerator coils

Replace batteries for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors

Seasonal home maintenance checklist

Now for the seasonal tasks. Due to the varying weather conditions throughout the year based on the seasons, there will be a few different tasks you might need to do based on the time of year

In Australia with its relatively mild season changes where snow is rare and our native plants don't shed their leaves, these annual changes in conditions are less extreme. Nevertheless, there are still different tasks worth completing with every change of season. Here is our seasonal home maintenance checklist.

Summer

Weed the garden

Mow the lawn with special care to neglected edges and corners

Inspect decks and porches for damage

Oil door hinges and garage door springs and chain

Prune trees, especially those near powerlines or encroaching on other structures

Autumn

Rake any dropped leaves - this is especially relevant to Canberra where many non-native trees line suburban streets

Check for leaks in doors and windows

Inspect installation systems

Clean out gutters

If you have a fireplace, check it and the chimney for damage and debris

Winter

Check around the property for water damage

Check your heating system

Flush the hot water from the water heater to eliminate any sediment build-up

Locate and fix any draft areas around doors and windows by sealing cracks

Inspect electrical cords

Reverse ceiling fans to create a warm updraft

Spring

Deep clean and declutter the entire home's interior - a classic spring cleaning

Clean door screens and window screens

Check outdoor air vents

Spray down the driveway and other concrete outdoor areas

Spruce up the garden; plant new flowers and veggies, maintain existing vegetation

Fertilise lawn and any garden beds

Frequently asked questions

What are common mistakes for home maintenance?

Some common mistakes for home maintenance include poor budgeting, neglect, blocked gutters, not undertaking seasonal maintenance, failure to address water damage and more. Taking care of your home consistently is key, and regular maintenance schedules and appointments are the way to go for a healthy home.

What issues can poor home maintenance cause?

Poor home maintenance can cause a number of issues over time like minor cracks, major structural damage and more. Neglected areas can sustain damage and even become health and safety risks. Improper maintenance can ultimately result in costly repairs and amenity replacements.

What is the typical lifespan of a house in Australia?