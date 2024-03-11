The Canberra Times

The ultimate all-year round home maintenance checklist

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ultimate all-year-round home maintenance checklist. Picture Shutterstock
The ultimate all-year-round home maintenance checklist. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Home maintenance, while crucial, can take a fair amount of time and planning. It can be difficult to know where to begin regardless of where you are in your home and property journey.

That's why we have compiled the ultimate all-year-round home maintenance checklist brought to you by the experts at Absolute Domestics. Read on to discover the essential maintenance tasks you need to carry out each year for a safe and healthy home.

* Disclaimer: While the tasks on this checklist are essential for maintaining your home, Absolute Domestics focuses on regular cleaning services rather than specialised maintenance work.

Why properly maintain your home?

Maintaining your home benefits homeowners and renters for many shared and different reasons. Here are some benefits of proper maintenance for both groups, besides the obvious perks of living in a safe, clean place where the amenities actually work.

Homeowners

  • A well-maintained property lowers costs associated with fixing malfunctioning amenities and other issues with the home for owners
  • A well-maintained home adds value to the property upon selling or deciding to lease it out
  • For landlords, a well-maintained home attracts reliable and responsible tenants

Renters

  • Carefully maintaining the place you are leasing increases your chances of getting your bond back
  • This also saves costs on end-of-lease cleaning services when it's time to move out

If you haven't properly maintained your rental and want to get your bond back, you can get an end-of-lease cleaning with Absolute Domestics to ensure the place is restored to the condition that you found it in.

Home maintenance checklist by frequency

When it comes to household cleaning chores, your to-do list shouldn't look the same every week. Depending on the nature of the task, how often it needs to be done will vary.

You wouldn't clean out the gutters on your roof as often as you do the dishes, right? However it can be hard to know how often to do some tasks, so we have put together a home maintenance checklist by our recommended frequency over time.

Weekly

  • Regular house cleaning, including:
  • Wiping down surfaces
  • Cleaning sinks and toilets
  • Sweeping/vacuuming

Fortnightly

  • Disinfect bins
  • Dust fans and blinds
  • Wash bed linen
  • Mop floors
  • Clean shower tiles

Monthly

  • Unclog drains
  • Test smoke alarms and check fire extinguishers
  • Clean windows
  • Check HVAC system filters and check air conditioning system or cooling systems
  • Deep clean grout
  • Clean the inside of the oven, microwave and fridge

Half-yearly

  • Clean your range hood filter
  • Conduct a full visual inspection of foundations and drainpipes
  • Dust and rinse heating or air conditioning filters
  • Defrost freezer
  • Clean filters and screens for clothes washing and drying machines
  • Clean garbage disposal

Yearly

  • Spot clean walls
  • Deep clean and declutter the garage and storage spaces
  • Oil wooden decks
  • Inspect wood for termite damage
  • Check for leaks around taps and ceilings
  • Clean refrigerator coils
  • Replace batteries for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors

Seasonal home maintenance checklist

Now for the seasonal tasks. Due to the varying weather conditions throughout the year based on the seasons, there will be a few different tasks you might need to do based on the time of year

In Australia with its relatively mild season changes where snow is rare and our native plants don't shed their leaves, these annual changes in conditions are less extreme. Nevertheless, there are still different tasks worth completing with every change of season. Here is our seasonal home maintenance checklist.

Summer

  • Weed the garden
  • Mow the lawn with special care to neglected edges and corners
  • Inspect decks and porches for damage
  • Oil door hinges and garage door springs and chain
  • Prune trees, especially those near powerlines or encroaching on other structures

Autumn

  • Rake any dropped leaves - this is especially relevant to Canberra where many non-native trees line suburban streets
  • Check for leaks in doors and windows
  • Inspect installation systems
  • Clean out gutters
  • If you have a fireplace, check it and the chimney for damage and debris

Winter

  • Check around the property for water damage
  • Check your heating system
  • Flush the hot water from the water heater to eliminate any sediment build-up
  • Locate and fix any draft areas around doors and windows by sealing cracks
  • Inspect electrical cords
  • Reverse ceiling fans to create a warm updraft

Spring

  • Deep clean and declutter the entire home's interior - a classic spring cleaning
  • Clean door screens and window screens
  • Check outdoor air vents
  • Spray down the driveway and other concrete outdoor areas
  • Spruce up the garden; plant new flowers and veggies, maintain existing vegetation
  • Fertilise lawn and any garden beds

Frequently asked questions

What are common mistakes for home maintenance?

Some common mistakes for home maintenance include poor budgeting, neglect, blocked gutters, not undertaking seasonal maintenance, failure to address water damage and more. Taking care of your home consistently is key, and regular maintenance schedules and appointments are the way to go for a healthy home.

What issues can poor home maintenance cause?

Poor home maintenance can cause a number of issues over time like minor cracks, major structural damage and more. Neglected areas can sustain damage and even become health and safety risks. Improper maintenance can ultimately result in costly repairs and amenity replacements.

What is the typical lifespan of a house in Australia?

Typically, a sturdily constructed house can endure for over 60 years, with some lasting beyond a century. Proper maintenance will extend the lifespan of any property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail