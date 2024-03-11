Socceroos beat Matildas mark to be on track for Canberra sellout

Canberra Stadium is on track to host a sellout crowd for the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier in two weeks, with ticket sales already surpassing the Matildas' last visit to the capital.
The Matildas v New Zealand match in April 2022 at Canberra Stadium was the last international game held in Canberra featuring the men's or women's soccer team, and had 13,077 in attendance.
It's understood that figure has already been beaten with two-thirds of tickets allocated sold for the Socceroos match on March 26 against Lebanon in Canberra.
It's proven to be a hot ticket for the capital's soccer-loving community with 8500 tickets alone snapped up within hours of being made available last Tuesday.
Organisers expect remaining tickets will not last long, and have urged those wanting to go not to delay or risk missing out.
Football Australia did have a slight hiccup shortly after tickets went on sale last week when roughly 750 keen fans took advantage of a Ticketek loophole that allowed them to "buy" tickets to the match for $0.
Both Ticketek and Football Australia quickly offered a "swift resolution to the issue" for fans impacted by the bizarre glitch.
Now attention turns to next fortnight - a Tuesday evening - when Lebanon will be the 'home' team for the 2026 World Cup qualifier due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Discussions between the Lebanon Football Association, Football Australia, and the ACT government led to Canberra being chosen as the "neutral territory".
The last time Australia played as the 'away' team on home soil was during their 1986 World Cup qualifying campaign when the Socceroos hosted Chinese Taipei in Adelaide.
Canberra has emphatically embraced the rare opportunity to welcome the Socceroos to Bruce for the first time since October 2019, and coach Graham Arnold expects Lebanon to "throw everything" at the Australians to reach the third round of qualification.
The Canberra fixture will follow the Socceroos' match against Lebanon on Thursday, March 21 in Sydney for the first leg of the second round of qualification that doubles as direct qualifiers for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.
The Socceroos currently top their group ahead of Lebanon, Palestine and Bangladesh with matches continuing until June.
FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Lebanon v Socceroos, Tuesday March 26, 7.45pm at Canberra Stadium.
