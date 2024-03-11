1800RESPECT launches new service for domestic violence support

Australia's national domestic, family and sexual violence service 1800RESPECT has launched on-demand video counselling for victim-survivors.
The expansion means those seeking support or information can now contact the service via phone, text, online chat, or video call, depending on what best suits their needs.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said the addition would give people the option to speak face-to-face with a counsellor without having to make an appointment.
"We hope that the new video call option will encourage people to contact 1800RESPECT who haven't previously used the service, including people who may have a communication difficulty using phone or text, and would benefit from a face-to-face interaction," she said.
The announcement comes after the national phone and online counselling service expanded last November to give users the ability to get in contact via SMS text message.
Since then, the SMS channel has been used more than 1500 times, mostly by first-time users.
Video calls will be available via the 1800RESPECT website between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, excluding national public holidays, with plans for a 24/7 service to be delivered based on what is learnt from the initial rollout.
Phone call, text and online chat services are still available 24/7.
One in five Australian women are victims of sexual violence
Justine Elliot, Assistant Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence, said the new video call service meets the needs outlined in the government's First Action Plan 2023-2027 to "deliver quality services and increased support to victim-survivors".
READ MORE:
One in three women have experienced physical violence since the age of 15 in Australia, and one in four have experienced intimate partner violence.
Meanwhile, one in five women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15 - a figure that has not significantly decreased since 2016.
After clicking on the video call link on the 1800RESPECT website, users will be asked to agree to the terms of service, give a name or fake name, and provide their state or territory for safety.
They will also be asked to verify their phone number, and turn on access to their device's camera and microphone.
1800RESPECT can arrange for an interpreter to join the video call if the user would prefer to speak in a language other than English.
While those who are deaf or find it hard to speak to or hear hearing people on the phone can contact 1800RESPECT via the National Relay Service, this can't be used in tandem with the video call service.
