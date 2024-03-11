Early risers capitalise on fabulous weather for a very Canberra day

There was a small crowd celebrating Canberra Day 2024 at Commonwealth Park on Monday afternoon.
As one performer said, they were the few eschewing the Canberra tradition of heading down the coast for the capital's special day.
It meant more fun and festivities for families, especially young children who delighted in giant bubbles, face-painting and dinosaurs.
Parents took a reprieve from the heat on plastic tables and chairs in the shade, enjoying international cuisine.
Marvin Ng, Vanessa Wong and one-year-old Joshua had a smorgasbord of food, including dumplings, gozleme and pork ribs.
"Food and entertainment and we are a happy family," Ms Wong said with a laugh.
The Canberra city-based family wandered over for some "family time", Mr Ng said.
"We've really enjoyed it. It's good family time, it's nice to have music in the background and let [Joshua] play around a bit."
Sisters Isabella, 8, Fifi, 5, and Anaya John, 3, had their faces painted.
Isabella's face was framed by pretty flowers, Fifi was a pretty purple butterfly and Anaya a ferocious tiger.
They loved the event and were having fun, dad Alfred John said.
"[They] have had their faces painted, they've [seen] the dinosaurs as well," he said.
"I think it's a really great family event."
One Denmark Prospect family had a very Canberra day, first watching the hot air balloons from Patrick White Lawns.
Sepid Jafari went with her husband, Nasser Fard, and baby Serena, 2, to watch the balloons and enjoyed breakfast.
Not ones to waste a day, the family went down to Commonwealth Park for lunch and enjoyed balloons of the plastic and contorted variety.
"It's quite amusing for a baby," Ms Jafari said.
"They were blowing some bubbles... and the vibe of the music was fantastic."
The family were joined by the prime minister and ACT's chief minister in watching the hot air balloons on Monday morning.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, his fiancee, Jodie Hayden, and dog Toto accompanied Andrew Barr at sunrise at Lake Burley Griffin.
"It was an absolutely stunning morning by the lake... watching the balloons and what an amazing setting for Canberra," he said on ABC radio.
"It's just a lovely place and the weather at the moment is, of course, fabulous."
Mr Albanese also put out a strong word for the capital, saying locals were "incredibly friendly" and unmoved at seeing the prime minister out and about.
"I think people who don't come here and spend time don't quite get that Canberra has so much to offer," he said.
"Having Canberra as the base of the prime minister is a huge bonus."
Mr Albanese said the national institutions were "superb" and called out the national gallery's Emily Kam Kngwarray exhibition.
He said the capital has some of the best restaurants in the country at a much cheaper price than Sydney or Melbourne.
The prime minister spent the weekend with his son, Nathan, in Canberra, playing tennis at the Lodge and going for "a couple of nice walks".
Mr Albanese said his favourite was the Mt Ainslie summit, and he also liked Red Hill.
Canberrans weren't alone in enjoying a public holiday - they were joined by those in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.