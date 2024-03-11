Landmark $4 billion announced to boost remote community housing

The Albanese government, together with the Northern Territory government, has announced a landmark joint $4 billion investment to build 2700 new homes in remote communities across the territory.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the funding would "help close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians".
"The Northern Territory has the highest level of overcrowding in the country which we are working to halve by building 270 houses each year," the Prime Minister said.
The joint investment, delivered over 10 years, aims to provide new homes for more than 10,000 people.
The federal and NT governments will establish a partnership agreement with Aboriginal Housing NT to deliver the project, with an additional $1 million provided to the First Nation's housing body over the next two years.
Aboriginal Housing NT chief executive officer Skye Thompson welcomed the announcement, describing it as "an investment in people".
"Let there be no doubt of the significance of this investment," Ms Thompson said.
"It is the single most comprehensive investment package into the Northern Territory's remote housing and homelands sector. Its impact cannot be overstated.
"This investment will help ensure Aboriginal Australians across the Northern Territory are able to live with dignity and pride, where their kids can grow safe, healthy and strong and truly look to their futures with real hope and optimism."
The federal government has also pledged an additional $120 million over three years to support housing improvements and infrastructure upgrades in remote areas, matching the NT government's yearly investment.
Selena Uibo, Northern Territory Minister for Remote Housing and Homelands, said the additional homes will support improved health, education, employment and social outcomes.
"As the local member for one of the territory's most remote electorates, I have seen firsthand the impact of better housing for those who were living in chronically overcrowded homes with 20 or more people in one dwelling," Ms Uibo said.
