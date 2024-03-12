'There's no opportunity to glide through': Why Brumbies are on their toes

Tom Wright reckons you could call them shock results. You know, the ones that have made Super Rugby as unpredictable as it has been in recent memory - and now it means "there's no opportunity to just glide through the week".
Like the Fijian Drua beating the Crusaders on home soil to leave the defending champions winless at the bottom of the ladder, or the NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds rattling cages across the Tasman.
But the ACT Brumbies know as well as anyone the Drua are no walkover, while resurgent Australian teams are no longer seen as walkovers for New Zealand-based powerhouses.
Now the Brumbies want to make the most of their chance to turn the competition on its head as they go hunting for their first win in Dunedin since 2013 when they face the Highlanders on Saturday.
"It's exciting. It means every week when you roll in there's no opportunity to just glide through the week," Wright said.
"The Rebels on the weekend go over and do a job on Moana over there, tough conditions again. They fly in, fly out. There's always this opportunity of two teams on a high are going to meet, or you're going to meet a team who just got dusted the week before and you're on a high. It just means you've got to be on your toes."
Away trips to face the Highlanders have been few and far between for the Brumbies. A trip to Dunedin six years ago ended with a 43-17 mauling, while they fell 23-10 in Invercargill in 2016.
Now Stephen Larkham's side returns to Forsyth Barr Stadium hoping to channel the Brumbies of 2013 - who won 30-19 over the Highlanders as they mounted a charge towards the Super Rugby decider.
Wright hopes the new iteration of Brumbies can follow in that team's footsteps, having bowed out in consecutive semi-finals over the past two years.
The Brumbies want to adopt an up-tempo style to rival the competition's best with Wright conceding the change has been uncomfortable to get used to.
While a new game plan hasn't fired on all cylinders yet, Wright is confident it can unlock the Brumbies' potential when they nail it.
"The game style has changed a little bit. We probably haven't been able to get it on the park exactly the way we're envisioning it and trying to get it together, but change is as good as a holiday," Wright said.
"We've seen a little bit of success, we haven't gone all the way to the big dance, but we've seen success through doing things in the Brumbies way for the five seasons I've been here so far. Change has to come into that, if we're not looking to change things or tweak little things as part of that, then that next step isn't going to just happen for us.
"Change can be uncomfortable, but it's exciting, trying to play a little bit more ad-lid football. Like a quick lineout on the weekend when 'Lonners' [Ryan Lonergan] threw it into the back of Bobby [Valetini], as an example of something that didn't go right on the weekend, but trying to play a little bit more up-tempo.
"As poor as it is to say, the New Zealand sides have led the way in that aspect of the game for a little while, especially in Super Rugby. We're taking things from their game, and this weekend we'll be implementing it against them so I won't reveal too much.
"Just don't throw it in the back of Bobby."
