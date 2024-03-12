Eye-catching Jacob's Time steps up at Kensington: Best tips and analysis

Dangers: 10. Darling Downs was solid in betting at her only start back in October and was okay finishing fourth of seven here over 1300m. Two recent trials, from a wide gate she may go back and look to run on. Keep safe. 3. Armed Forces has been gelded and comes back to a maiden after a string of runs in tougher company and finds gate one. Hard to get a guide on where he's at with the trials but will have his chance to show up with JMac and gate one. 5. Bundella has won both trials in handy enough fashion, chasing down a runaway leader to win the latest. Where he gets to from the gate is a question mark but stays under notice.