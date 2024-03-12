ACT scores an extra $118 million in GST carve up

The ACT is expected to receive an extra $118 million in goods and services tax revenue and an addition to its "no worse off" payment in the 2024-25 financial year as the nation's entire GST pool lifts to almost $90 billion.
The Commonwealth Grants Commission has on Tuesday allocated the territory the same 2.1 per cent slice of GST revenue that was allocated for the 2023-24 year, but the income will rise by 6.2 per cent.
The total GST payment for the ACT in 2024-25 will be $1.889 billion plus $101 million for its no worse off top-up payments, bringing it to $1.99 billion. The no worse off payments were brought in by the Coalition in 2018 after a deal with Western Australia to prevent the other states and territories from going backwards during a six-year transition period for the way the tax is distributed. There is an extra $250 million being added to the GST pool in 2024-25. The controversial system is under review.
The Commission assessed the ACT as having a case for a greater slice of Australian GST revenue due to coal-producing states such as NSW and Queensland having greater capacity to raise mining revenue as well as revisions to population data as a result of the 2021 Census.
However, the Commission said this case for the territory was offset by what it described as "above-average growth in property sales, below-average wage costs growth, below-average population growth, slow growth in administrative scale expenses relative to the GST pool and revisions to the additional costs for low socio-economic status students."
The ACT was assessed as expecting to get $19 million less as it has a below-average national share of students from low socio-economic status backgrounds, while the territory is expected to get $35 million more as the 2021 Census increased the ACT's "assessed GST needs" for urban transport services and infrastructure.
The assessment of GST relativities shows the ACT would receive about $1.20 for every $1 collected by the tax in 2024-25, down from $1.18 in 2023-24, but the share of the nation's GST pool remains steady at 2.1 per cent.
With an increase to the national GST pool from $84.7 billion to $89.4 billion in 2024-25, the ACT is expected to receive an extra $111 million next financial year. There was a $6 million reduction to the final figure due to blended relativities and the GST floor.
The Commission has changed the allocation of the GST revenue for other states, revealing marked reductions in expected GST distributions and payments for both NSW and Queensland due to increases in revenue-raising capabilities.
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the state will be $1.65 billion worse off next financial year after the state's share of GST was reduced from 92.4 per cent to 86.7 per cent. Queensland is expected to be $1.44 billion worse off.
There has also been a significant $3.8 billion increase in the expected GST share and payment for Victoria due to population changes and the state's lower capacity for mining revenue compared to other states.
The ACT's allocation above $1 is, according to the Commission, driven largely by the territory's "below-average revenue-raising capacity, particularly for mining and land tax."
The ACT has had, like the Northern Territory, South Australia and Tasmania, above-average GST revenue allocations since the GST's introduction in 2000.
