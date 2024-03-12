ACT scores an extra $118 million in GST carve up

The total GST payment for the ACT in 2024-25 will be $1.889 billion plus $101 million for its no worse off top-up payments, bringing it to $1.99 billion. The no worse off payments were brought in by the Coalition in 2018 after a deal with Western Australia to prevent the other states and territories from going backwards during a six-year transition period for the way the tax is distributed. There is an extra $250 million being added to the GST pool in 2024-25. The controversial system is under review.