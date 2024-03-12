The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT scores an extra $118 million in GST carve up

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 12 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT is expected to receive an extra $118 million in goods and services tax revenue and an addition to its "no worse off" payment in the 2024-25 financial year as the nation's entire GST pool lifts to almost $90 billion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.