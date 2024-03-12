The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Hold the phone on school mobile bans

By Marilyn Campbell, Elizabeth J. Edwards
March 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mobile phones are currently banned in all Australian state schools and many Catholic and independent schools around the country. This is part of a global trend over more than a decade to restrict phone use in schools.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.