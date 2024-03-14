Times Past: March 15, 1979

On this day in 1979, about 900 ACT transportation workers halted work from midnight for a 24-hour period. This came in support of a national transportation stoppage over an $8 a week wage claim. An $8 a week increase is estimated to be worth $38 in 2024.
In addition to bus drivers, the stoppage also impacted bread deliveries, courier services, Commonwealth car drivers and drivers in the construction industry.
Doug Carpenter, secretary of the ACT branch of the Transport Workers Union, stated, "the increases in wages should have become effective from December 22 and would have meant an increase of $8 for drivers and $5.50 for non-drivers in the union".
He added that the big courier services who have paid the increase will not be affected by the stoppage of work. In Australia, about 35,000 drivers stopped work for 24 hours. He said those who had not paid the increase had been given 14 days warning of the stoppage.
