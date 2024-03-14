The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 15, 1979

March 15 2024 - 5:30am
On this day in 1979, about 900 ACT transportation workers halted work from midnight for a 24-hour period. This came in support of a national transportation stoppage over an $8 a week wage claim. An $8 a week increase is estimated to be worth $38 in 2024.

