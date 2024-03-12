The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Vandalising the Vietnam war memorial an act of sacrilege

By Letters to the Editor
March 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today (Tuesday, March 12) I saw the photos of the vandalism of the Vietnam War Memorial in Canberra and I am livid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.