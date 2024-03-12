Swinging, stuntwork and a group that grows as it goes along

Key Grip lives and breathes by the motto, "It's Gotta Swing". Led by Leo Joseph, Key Grip exist in the realm between blues and jazz, allowing them to explore the many shades that the blues genre has to offer. With a rotating roster of musicians, Key Grip are constantly adapting and experimenting to find their next sound. The main vocalist, Angela Lount, is soulful, smooth, sultry and sassy. "Blues with Soul" will be performed by five Canberra "bluesicians", with influences from Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, BB King, Ray Charles and more. The gig will be on at Smith's Alternative on Sunday, March 17 at 7pm (doors 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com