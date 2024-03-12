Swinging, stuntwork and a group that grows as it goes along

Step inside the filming of a 1970s Aussie action flick and watch as skilled stunt doubles cycle through take-after-take of high-octane flips, fights and more, putting their bodies on the line while the actors reap the glory. The twist? It's happening live on stage.
Dance and theatre collective The Farm were inspired by films such as Wake In Fright, Razorback and BMX Bandits to create this tongue-in-cheek dive into the absurd power dynamics of the film industry and the human cost of celebrity. There will be a post show Q&A after Friday night's show. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from Thursday, March 14 to Saturday, March 16. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Are you tired of bands that begin the gig a certain size, play their music and finish up, remaining the very same size? That won't happen at Feel-Good Mini-Fest. Smith's Alternative is hosting a party mix of groove-based funk/jazz/electronica originals and classics presented by an ever-expanding band, so expand the sound to grow and be different as the evening progresses. There'll be Ben Marston & Chris Thwaite, the Dan Junor Trio and Welcome Jess. It's on at Smith's Alternative on Saturday, March 16 at 9pm (doors 8.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com
Key Grip lives and breathes by the motto, "It's Gotta Swing". Led by Leo Joseph, Key Grip exist in the realm between blues and jazz, allowing them to explore the many shades that the blues genre has to offer. With a rotating roster of musicians, Key Grip are constantly adapting and experimenting to find their next sound. The main vocalist, Angela Lount, is soulful, smooth, sultry and sassy. "Blues with Soul" will be performed by five Canberra "bluesicians", with influences from Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, BB King, Ray Charles and more. The gig will be on at Smith's Alternative on Sunday, March 17 at 7pm (doors 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.