5 Best PoS systems for Australian small businesses

Australians have access to some standout PoS software solutions that can take care of their business' unique financial needs. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content by ENTR Media.

Securing your first customer is an exciting time to be a new business. But amid the jubilation, something can easily be overlooked - how do you actually get paid? With online shopping now the norm, cold hard cash isn't really an option anymore. But the vast Point-of-Sale (PoS) world is brimming with options, ranging from cheap to expensive, simple to gruellingly complex. So it's hard to know where to start.

Luckily, Australians have access to some standout PoS software solutions that can take care of their business' unique financial needs. These are the top 5.

Shopify - Best PoS system for e-commerce Square Australia - Best free plan for small business LightSpeed Retail - Best retail PoS system TouchBistro - Best PoS system for restaurants and food-related businesses SumUp - Best PoS system for physical stores with an online presence

What is a PoS system in Australia?

PoS is how an online business gets paid. It is a software program that facilitates digital transactions. Essentially, PoS software systems act as a payment gateway so customers can enter credit card/banking/PayPal details and purchase items from a website. Advanced PoS offerings can show you company insights, manage marketing, and provide sales data.

Brick-and-mortar retail stores need not feel left out - there are hardware PoS solutions available too. Companies can connect hardware like a debit card reader to the underlying PoS software, to ensure all important transaction data is bundled in one place.

Our top five PoS systems in Australia

Shopify is an internationally-recognised brand with millions upon millions of clients. The e-commerce giant provides a swathe of features, including PoS processing and the front-end infrastructure to process payments from customers.

Picture Shopify.com

Shopify is the king of flexibility. They provide unmatched versatility to retail businesses - no matter whether their clientele is primarily online or in-store focussed. Inventory management is a straightforward task with Shopify, allowing companies to easily sync brick-and-mortar and online sales. Although Shopify positions itself as a jack-of-all-trades, it probably does provide slightly better value for physical merchants than digital-only stores. However, thanks to its incredibly simple user interface and excellent brand reputation, Shopify is a terrific option for those new to setting up online marketplaces.

The analytics on offer are also comprehensive, making it simple to identify sales trends, marketing results and customer retention rates. And thanks to Shopify's massive status in the industry, they have partnered with every payment gateway under the sun to ensure your customers' preferred transaction type is supported. Moreover, you can manage your finances as Shopify POS integrates with some of the best accounting software in Australia such as MYOB and Amaka.

Features

Easily sync in-store and online inventory, perfect for brick-and-mortar retailers.

A range of pricing plans to suit startups, mom-and-pop stores or established businesses.

Clean back-end making it easy to start accepting transactions.

A suite of features for designing storefronts and other commerce necessities.

24/7 live chat support.

Pricing

Basic: $56 per month. Card surcharges start at: 1.75% + 30c online, 1.95% in-person.

Shopify: $149 per month. Card surcharges start at: 1.6% + 30c online, 1.85% in-person.

Advanced: $575 per month. Card surcharges start at: 1.4% + 30c online, 1.75% in-person.

Note: Customers receive a 25% discount on plans by paying annually

Pros

Global brand with an excellent reputation among clients.

24/7 live customer support.

Superior versatility, perfect for beginners and experienced businesses.

Easy integration with marketing, social media and more for advanced data.

Up to 10 inventory locations on each plan.

Cons

Hardware products cost extra.

Surcharge rates are middle-of-the-pack.

Square is a big deal in the financial services world. The team founded back in 2009, manages over 4 million clients while processing US $186.5B in transactions every single year. There's a reason they are trusted as the PoS software solution for so many businesses - their product is top-of-the-line.

Picture Squareup.com

Square covers all the basics. Whether you want to start to process payments from contactless methods (Apple Pay, debit cards etc.,) to sync inventories between a physical location and online store, or to manage a loyalty program, Square has you sorted. You can even use Square to build your website's checkout, send invoices and even personalise marketing emails to repeat customers.

The most appealing element of Square is the team's free plan. Smaller or solo businesses can get started for free, only paying for hardware or certain upgrades (if necessary). Best of all, Square's free program is free for life - there are no hidden costs outside of a slightly higher-than-normal card processing fee.

Features

A completely free plan that covers all the basics.

Excellent user interface which will suit novices to building an online store.

Support for all major credit/debit card providers, gift cards, Apple Pay and so on.

Seamless inventory, invoice and marketing management.

Paid plans include some excellent features, including customer loyalty programs and even employee management.

Pricing

Free plan : $0 per month, hardware starting at $65. Card processing fees start at 1.6-1.9% in-person, and 2.2% online.

Square for Retail : $109 per month. Card processing fees start at 1.6% in-person, 2.2% online.

Square for Restaurants: $129 per month. Card processing fees start at 1.6% in-person, 2.2% online.

Pros

Excellent free version that doesn't hold back on the features.

A range of add-ons and reasonably-priced premium plans for expanding businesses.

Straightforward user interface suited to all experience levels.

Can process customer surveys for feedback.

Quick customer service is available during Australian business hours.

Cons

Card fees are a little high (although to be expected given the free plan).

Free sales reports aren't as flexible as some would like.

3. LightSpeed Retail - Best retail PoS system

LightSpeed is a clear standout in the retail PoS sweepstakes. Nearly 170k locations around the world use them as their PoS software solution. While its product can certainly fit businesses of all shapes and sizes, it excels when it comes to retail stores - physical or digital. They have one of the best inventory management interfaces available to Aussies, making them a perfect fit for department stores and any businesses that offer a wide variety of products.

Picture Lightspeedhq.com.au

Another interesting niche application of LightSpeed Retail is its usefulness for rental agencies. In particular, there are several features designed specifically for RE agents, such as managing work orders (an unfortunately common necessity) and rental payments. Additionally, mechanics and other "fix-it" industries can benefit from LightSpeed's ability to support larger-scale customer orders.

Beyond this, LightSpeed has all the essentials down pat - payment processing with all popular methods, employee management and customer data management systems (excellent for loyalty programs and retention).

Features

Advanced customer data management, making it a solid choice for loyalty programs or high-value, infrequent sales (e.g., rentals or repairs).

Inventory and supplier management for retail stores and restaurants.

Back-end can handle business-to-business transactions as well as customer-facing sales.

Property management system available for real estate agents.

Pricing

Lean plan : $99 per month. Card processing fees start at 1.5%.

Standard plan : $149 per month. Card processing fees start at 1.5%.

Advanced plan: $249 per month. Card processing fees start at 1.5%.

Pros

Niche functions are available for those in certain industries.

Competitive card processing fees.

Integration with accounting software for higher-tier plans.

Plans come with an included register.

Cons

The Lean plan lacks advanced eCommerce functionality.

The back-end is a little less beginner-friendly than some competitors.

4. TouchBistro - Best PoS system for restaurants and food-related businesses

The tech powerhouses have provided Aussie restaurants with a PoS software solution for well over a decade now. No matter what kind of food service you are running, TouchBistro can help you out - whether that's a late-night kebab wagon or a five-star inner-city establishment.

Picture Australiapossystems.com

The product comes with a slate of terrific features geared toward restauranteurs who need a restaurant management system. That includes table planning, dining delivery times and managing produce to ensure it's used before it goes off. The actual PoS service is great too, with customers able to pay for their meals on the floor with digital hardware. TouchBistro uses Square for payment processing, so if you're in any industry other than dining you're better off just going straight to the source.

Features

Restaurant-specific services, including a customer loyalty program, meal turnaround and customisable reservation trackers.

Settings suitable for caterers or smaller businesses (like a food truck).

Integration with Square for payment processing.

Tableside ordering and settlement are available via mobile PoS hardware.

Pricing

Point of Sale: USD $69 per month (approximately AUD $105 per month). Add-ons include Kitchen Display (USD $19 per month) and Profit Management (USD $330 per month)

Pros

Industry-standard restaurant tools for all manner of food services.

Excellent interface that is a breeze to use.

Mobile PoS is available for versatile payments and order-taking.

Add-ons can make TouchBistro an incredibly powerful financial tool beyond just managing orders.

Cons

Quite expensive, especially when considering add-ons.

Not suitable for non-food-related companies.

5. SumUp - Best PoS system for physical stores with an online presence

SumUp is a British PoS provider founded over a decade ago in 2012. The company has attracted over four million businesses to date, largely thanks to its superb free plan and user-friendly PoS software. After launching in Australia last year, the team has begun to build a name for itself down under.

Picture Sumup.com

SumUp does everything most businesses need from PoS - process transactions, manage sales, hardware solutions and loyalty programs. Although the company has a huge range of features available to international customers, for now, SumUp is purely a PoS software solution.

The other package available to Australians is the Point-of-Sale lite program, which helps transform the checkout of both online and retail businesses. Using this set-up, businesses can easily track earnings, manage sales reports and organise inventory.

Features

Reasonably priced EFTPOS reader that accepts all major Australian payment methods.

Premium support for invoice and QR code generation.

Paper and digital receipt delivery and management.

Profits and sales can easily be sorted through to improve account management.

Pricing

Free plan: $0 per month, hardware starting at $49. Card processing fees start at 1.6% in-person, 2.1% online.

PoS Lite: $595 one-time cost for hardware setup. Card processing fees start at 1.6% in-person, 2.1% online.

Pros

Excellent free version with no hidden costs (excluding hardware).

All card readers come with a yearly warranty to avoid any repair fees.

Invoice solutions for mobile device users.

Simple set-up and operation for smaller-medium businesses.

Cons

Limited features are available in Australia.

Not currently suitable for bigger businesses.

How to pick a PoS service in Australia

Each retail store and business is unique. Some might just be getting started, whereas others might be offering products in ten interstate locations. These specific requirements will dictate which PoS software solution is best for your situation. Things to consider include:

Financial management. Do you need your PoS software to help you with accounting, profit tracking, invoices and so on? Or do you already have that covered? Some of the premium PoS options like Shopify and Square can take care of sales trends and financial reporting, whereas some others may just focus on providing a payment solution.

Customer retention and loyalty. Customer relationship management and loyalty is all the rage at the minute - and is a proven way to increase engagement and sales. Selecting a PoS software provider with an excellent reputation for its loyalty programs can be a big boost to your company.

Pricing. Like with any small business, there are start-up costs to collect payments. But don't just consider the monthly fees - look at how much it costs to process transactions and if add-ons/hardware will make a dent in your wallet. High processing fees can easily make a "free" plan much more expensive for higher-volume retail businesses.

Niche industries. Are you in a niche industry that has specific needs? Think restaurants with waitlists and table management, or rental agencies with work orders. Finding a PoS system service that caters to these requirements is worth the effort.

Customer support. Live support is always a plus and an important facet in customer relationship management, especially when you're using an eCommerce suite that can run into payment processing troubles or website design issues.

Security. Security is crucial due to the need to protect sensitive financial and personal customer information, comply with data protection regulations, maintain customer trust, and prevent fraud. The POS should have a holistic approach and should also include regular software updates, strong access controls, and end-to-end encryption of sensitive data. You can also use a VPN to enhance the POS security. Here's a list of the best VPNs in Australia to consider for your small business..

How does a PoS system work?

The hub of a company's sales operations is a PoS system, which combines hardware and software to expedite transactions. It is made up of a cash drawer, receipt printer, computer or tablet, and frequently a barcode scanner. Cashiers can manually enter details or scan barcodes to enter product information using the software interface. When new items are added, the system gets price information from the product database, figures out the total including taxes and discounts, and accepts cash and credit card payments. A receipt outlining the purchase is printed for the consumer as soon as payment is verified.

Additionally, modern PoS software systems offer useful reporting and analytics for business insights, like sales trends and inventory management, and maintain inventory in real-time, automatically updating stock levels with each transaction.

Modern PoS systems in Australia essentially optimise the sales process by increasing precision and productivity. Customers and staff both save time when repetitive operations like inventory tracking and pricing computations are automated. Its reporting capabilities also provide insightful information about how well the business is performing, which helps with decision-making about pricing policies, stock replacement, and marketing initiatives.

What types of PoS systems are available?

Depending on the requirements and size of the company, point of sale (POS) systems can differ. These are a few typical kinds:

Conventional on-premises PoS systems: These are the conventional POS systems where the hardware and software are set up and kept up at the company's physical location. Although they have a lot of features and customisation choices, they are expensive initially and need constant upkeep.

Cloud-based PoS systems: These systems run on distant servers that may be accessed online. Due to their accessibility from any device with an internet connection, they provide flexibility, scalability, and accessibility. Cloud-based technologies are popular with small and medium-sized organisations and frequently have subscription pricing plans.

Mobile PoS systems: These systems enable portable POS terminals to be used on mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. For companies that need to move about, like food trucks, pop-up stores, or companies with remote sales locations, they are practical. For full functioning, mobile point-of-sale systems frequently interface with card readers and other accessories. Online ordering is a common feature.

Omni-channel PoS systems: These systems combine online and offline sales channels to give customers a smooth, platform-spanning buying experience. Whether a sale is made in-person, online, or through a mobile channel, they allow firms to manage inventory, orders, and customer data centrally.

Self-Serve Platform PoS Systems: Kiosk for self-service Customers can independently explore products, place orders, and complete transactions with POS systems. They are frequently utilised to shorten wait times and raise customer satisfaction in fast-food establishments, movie theatres and retail establishments.

Enterprise PoS Systems: These systems are intended for large, multi-location organisations with intricate operations. Advanced capabilities like centralised reporting, multi-store management, and connectivity with other enterprise systems like ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software are among the things they offer.

The bottom line