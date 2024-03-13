A Canberra guide to your weekend wrapped up

Skyfire is back after a five-year break to light up the Canberra sky once again. On Saturday, March 16 as the sky darkens, the entertainment stage at Regatta Point will start pumping.
Hosts and musical artists will warm up the crowd and start the countdown to the main attraction: a 20-minute-long pyrotechnic bonanza launched from barges situated in the central basin in the lake, including more than 40,000 effects, 2500 shells and 25,000 shooting comets, all set to a high energy soundtrack played simultaneously on Hit 104.7 and Mix 106.3. See: hit.com.au/topic/skyfire
If you're 18+ and a responsible drinker, Underground Spirits' Skyfire Gin - concocted especially for the occasion - is the obvious accompaniment to Skyfire. Among the ingredients are Canberra sparkling wine and retro popping confectionery to echo the pop of fireworks. Then there's Buddha's Hand - named for its resemblance to a praying hand (and it looks a bit like a blazing firework).
Gunpowder Tea is a nod to the gunpowder that powers the explosions. And there's the essential trio of juniper, coriander seed, and angelica root. You won't be able to buy Skyfire Gin on the night but it is available for a limited time at a number of venues including Prohibitioin in Curtin, Celebration in Erindale, Jim Murphy Express in Majura and Liquor Land in Hawker and Woden. See: undergroundspirits.com.au
You might have noticed that Catherine, Princess of Wales - or Kate Middleton, as she used to be - has been in the news a bit recently, part of our endless fascination with the British royal family. She recently had abdominal surgery and that and her long recovery period have led to gossip and speculation, as has the release of a doctored family photo.
If you want to know more, a couple of reasonably sober sources are a timeline on the surgery and its aftermath from the American ABC News, and an essay on the photo at The Conversation. And, of course, there's information about the princess on the royal family's official website (though not about the surgery).
For the first time, the winner of the Bald Archys will be announced in Canberra. The satirical portrait prize began in 1994 as a spoof of the Archibald, judged by a cockatoo named Maude. It sees public figures depicted in various, usually unflattering, ways by the entrants.
The announcement is on Friday, March 15 at 6pm at Watson Arts Centre and the exhibition finishes on Sunday. Bookings are essential. See: events.humanitix.com and canberrapotters.com.au
If you like historical drama, try Mary & George on Binge. Widowed, impoverished Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore) moulds her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) to scheme, seduce, and kill in order to become the all-powerful lover of King James VI of Scotland and I of England (Tony Curran).
