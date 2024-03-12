The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bucking the national trend, ACT users excreting more 'horse' than ever

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 12 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heroin consumption in the ACT has slowly and steadily increased while across the rest of Australia, the highly addictive, semi-synthetic opioid has steadily fallen out of favour with drug users.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.