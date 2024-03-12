Canberra's warm spell is coming to an end soon

Lake Burley Griffin was the perfect place to be a dog on Tuesday afternoon.
As the temperature climbed to 34 degrees, electrician Evan Kaufline took his best mate, Dirk, to the lake for a game of fetch.
Dirk, a 7-year-old Huntaway, comes to work with Mr Kaufline every day.
"These days he's pretty good. He just has a sniff around and then just comes and sits where I'm working," Mr Kaufline said.
Huntaway is a New Zealand breed of sheepdog that's active and likes to bark.
Mr Kaufline said Canberra's size made it a great place to be a tradesman, despite the drastic change between seasons.
"Canberra's got the best and worst of both worlds, as in it's cooking hot in summer and freezing cold in winter. I guess it's good for a bit of variety."
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jake Phillips said the hot weather was caused by an accumulation of hot air.
"We've had a very slow-moving weather pattern lately, dominated by high-pressure systems, and that's prevented any cold fronts from coming into the region," he said.
Another warm, dry day is expected on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees. Mr Phillips said the hot run would come to an end on Thursday.
"It'll still get fairly warm initially, so we're expecting a maximum of 29. But then there'll be a change come through in the afternoon that will cool things off."
The cool change will come from the south and bring some showers with it.
On Friday, the temperature is expected to reach a top of 21 degrees with some showers.
On the weekend, the weather will be mostly dry with a slight chance of a shower and temperatures into the low to mid 20s.
Mr Phillips said the weather may cool after the equinox on March 20 when the days become shorter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.