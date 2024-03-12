The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

The quality of aged care is the issue

By The Canberra Times
Updated March 13 2024 - 9:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If elderly Australians are to be slugged even more for aged care they are entitled to ask what they will be getting for their money.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.