'Hundreds were left stranded': Concertgoers urged to take public transport with no services home

The ACT government urged people to catch public transport to a free concert at Commonwealth Park on Sunday night despite no buses running after the concert.
Events ACT said it regretted the inconvenience caused to some of the attendees at Sunday's Symphony in the Park concert, which featured the Hoodoo Gurus.
"We will work with Transport Canberra to consider additional bus services for next year's event as well as better public transport information on the website," a spokesperson said.
Enlighten Festival encouraged people attending the concert to take public transport.
"We're anticipating a big crowd so we recommend using public transport or parking in the city and walking over the Parkes Way footbridge. Traffic delays may occur so please be patient," a Saturday post on the festival's Facebook page said.
Social media users described taking the government's advice to catch public transport to the event and then finding no buses running after the concert finished.
"I'm not talking no extra buses, I'm talking NO BUSES AT ALL. Hundreds of people on both sides of Commonwealth Avenue at both Regatta Point and Albert Hall were left stranded. A major Canberra festival and buses ceased operation before the concert finished," one Facebook user wrote late on Sunday night.
The concert was due to end at 9.30pm, after which time no buses were scheduled to service the Commonwealth Park stop on Commonwealth Avenue on the Sunday evening.
The spokesperson said information on the Enlighten website noted the festival's shuttle bus did not stop at Commonwealth Park but said the area was serviced by regular Transport Canberra bus routes.
"Patrons were encouraged to plan their journey on the Transport Canberra website, including through the Journey Planner function, which would have made the options available post the event on Sunday evening apparent," the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said bus services have not traditionally been added to service the annual Symphony in the Park event, but its popularity was growing and additional services would be considered in the future.
"A record crowd attended on Sunday evening to enjoy the Canberra Symphony Orchestra and Hoodoo Gurus with a significant increase in attendance from previous years," the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman pointed to government support of public transport, including additional or free services, to other major events in Canberra.
"Recent examples include the National Multicultural Festival, the Goo Goo Dolls/Matchbox 20 concert at GIO Stadium, and travel to sporting events at GIO Stadium. Free public transport will be provided for Skyfire this weekend," the spokeswoman said.
Acting Transport Minister Tara Cheyne on Tuesday announced all bus and light rail services would be free on Saturday to mark the return after five years of Skyfire, a 20-minute firework show.
"Free travel across the entire Transport Canberra network on all buses and light rail services will begin from 5pm and continue until the last service of the night," Ms Cheyne said.
"This includes additional shuttle buses which will take people directly from the City and Woden Interchanges to Regatta Point on the northside of the lake, and then to Commonwealth Avenue (Treasury Building stop and Albert Hall stop) on the southside of the lake."
Rapid buses would run until approximately 12.30am on Sunday morning while light rail would run until 1am, the government said. More than 120,000 people are expected to attend.
"Last service for local buses vary on weekends. Please check the bus timetable for last service times," the government said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.