How influential is the public sector union?

After nearly a decade of declining membership, public sector union bosses are riding high on a wave of new recruits.
Community and Public Sector Union leadership feels a years-long campaign to restore service-wide bargaining has paid off - citing a boost of 3500 members in the last calendar year.
It's the first time the CPSU has grown significantly since 2015, and means around one-quarter of the federal public service pay for representation (about 44,000 people).
Having stared down a leadership challenge from a rebel group of members, freshly re-elected national secretary Melissa Donnelly must now focus on keeping the union relevant.
It won't be easy, given membership is still 10,000 places behind what it was in 2014, in line with a broader decline - 12.5 per cent of Australian employees were union members in 2022, well below the 41 per cent reported in 1992.
Ms Donnelly has touted the CPSU's role in securing an 11.2 per cent pay deal and a long list of improved conditions for public servants, but others have cast doubt on how much influence it actually wields.
"I'm really focused on continuing that work, ensuring in the short term that our members get access to the rights and conditions that we've negotiated," Ms Donnelly said.
"But also that we address some of those broader workplace issues that APS employees report to me every day - the pressure around workloads, the pressure in their workplaces, managing their [workloads], and the economy."
The CPSU tried for years to convince successive governments, including Labor ones, to restore service-wide bargaining.
The Keating government devolved talks - which allowed parties to negotiate a common pay rise and conditions across dozens of agencies - in 1995.
It was a move intended to improve efficiency, but former CPSU boss Nadine Flood says it paralysed the union.
"We found in the APS, that cabinets could consider and decide a bargaining policy that agencies then had no capacity to change or operate outside," said Ms Flood, who led the union from 2010 until 2019.
"And yet that is the only level at which discussions take place, making a mockery of the notion of any genuine negotiations."
Single-level bargaining had taken hold across governments in Australia and further afield, and the union tried without success to convince "very ideological" Coalition governments, but also, Labor governments to make a change.
"The CPSU has had a long-term strategy of reinstating some service-wide bargaining, having realised the limitations of what agency bargaining could deliver for workers," Ms Flood said.
"But it has taken a couple of goes to get Labor governments to come to the table on that."
Not everyone is basking in the glory of the historic talks.
Jeff Lapidos, who leads the Australian Services Union's tax office branch, would have preferred to stick with the status quo.
The smaller union - which has around 1160 members - feels tax office staff have been shortchanged by the 11.2 per cent pay deal, pointing to missed pay rises between 2013 and 2017 when negotiations collapsed.
Mr Lapidos says the pay rises won in this round of bargaining - 4 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 3.4 per cent - are meagre in the context of inflation and wage increase delays.
"From my perspective, it's bringing back the regime of the early to mid-90s, towards the end of the Labor government when there was APS-wide bargaining then," he said.
"And at that time, we got incredibly low pay increases, just like this time. So thank you, CPSU, you've done it again."
Mr Lapidos has claimed the CPSU conducted a "scare campaign" against an ASU plan to vote down the pay offer. The main public sector union rejects this.
"I have no doubt the CPSU were very influential with the Labor Party and the [Albanese] government in particular in encouraging the government to take this approach to APS-wide bargaining," he said.
"It wasn't something we were looking for ... what we wanted was bargaining, agency by agency, to continue.
"That would have suited us fine."
On the question of influence, ANU College of Law senior lecturer Cameron Roles is hesitant to give the union too much credit.
Largely, APS bargaining outcomes are set in motion by the government of the day ahead of bargaining, and detailed in their public sector relations policies.
"It's more down to the bargaining policy," Mr Roles says.
"Because inflation has been high in the last couple of years. And because the Labor Party, as an election commitment, wanted to get wages increasing, they were willing to offer more than the Coalition had been willing to offer.
"But to be fair to the Coalition, when they were in power, it was a much lower inflation environment."
It's this policy - which pledged it would transform the APS into a "model employer" - which has "brought the CPSU right back into the game".
The union would point to its months-long effort to drive up the government's initial pay offer of 10.5 per cent to 11.2 per cent - with some added sweeteners - and a list of conditions including a right to work flexibly and improved paid parental leave.
Three of the public sector's mega agencies - Home Affairs, Defence and Services Australia have enthusiastically voted up their new agreements.
The tax office, where trouble is brewing between the two unions, is the only major agency which didn't have more than 90 per cent support - returning markedly lower support at 76.9 per cent.
"I suspect that most of their members will think that they've done a good job negotiating these common conditions, and I expect that most members will take the view that the pay rise is certainly satisfactory," Mr Roles says.
"So I think the CPSU's stocks have risen, as a result of the current bargaining rounds."
A small group of disgruntled members took aim at Ms Donnelly's leadership, claiming the union had been "weak" on pay demands, held back by its Labor Party ties.
The loose group of about 100, known as Members United, called for the CPSU to fight for its initial pay claim of 20 per cent, and organised candidates to run against leaders in the December 2023 elections.
The rebel group lambasted the union's hands-off approach whereby it held its tongue, and let members vote on successive pay offers.
The leadership coup, while ultimately unsuccessful, did force the union to stall on accepting a pay offer.
It was a deviation from Ms Donnelly's usual style - careful but steady, she sticks devoutly to constructed talking points to convey her leadership vision - including that of a "member-led" approach.
Though a "messier" path, Ms Flood says this is a core tenet of modern unions.
"I think the best modern unions have a strong worker voice and the CPSU is absolutely one of those," she said.
It contrasts against actions taken by the union just a few years ago - under Coalition governments - when it was bold enough to publicly campaign for Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo to be sacked.
Ms Donnelly says there is plenty of work still to be done in the public service, and now she's got to prove the CPSU has the might to carry it out.
Public servants won't be polled on her leadership for another three years, but membership numbers may paint the clearest picture of her success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.