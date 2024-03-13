The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

AFP pay disparity is hurting morale and retention efforts

By Alex Caruana
March 14 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week marked a pivotal moment in history for federal police officers across the nation as they exercise their right to vote to take industrial action in a bid for improved pay and working conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.