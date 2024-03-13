AFP pay disparity is hurting morale and retention efforts

This week marked a pivotal moment in history for federal police officers across the nation as they exercise their right to vote to take industrial action in a bid for improved pay and working conditions.
The recent outcome of the protected industrial action ballot speaks volumes.
With an overwhelming "yes" vote of 96.73 per cent from our 3211 eligible voting members, the message is clear: our officers demand fair treatment and recognition for their sacrifices.
This result signifies more than just a statistic; it signifies the frustration and determination of our members.
It signals that they are prepared to take action to secure better workplace conditions and wages. It's not merely about financial compensation; it's about acknowledging the unique challenges and dangers they face every day in the line of duty.
We welcome the possibility of protected industrial action under the protection of the Fair Work Commission's order and the Fair Work Act 2009. However, let me be unequivocal: our commitment to public safety remains unwavering.
We will not compromise community safety, and our members will continue to fulfil their duties with diligence and professionalism.
But make no mistake, the current situation is untenable. Despite the critical role they play in safeguarding our nation, AFP officers remain the lowest base-paid police officers in Australia.
This discrepancy not only undermines morale but also hinders recruitment and retention efforts.
The question we pose to the federal government and the Australian Public Service Commission is this: How can you claim to value the AFP and its workforce when you relegate them to the bottom rung in terms of compensation?
Our officers are tasked with protecting critical infrastructure, politicians, and Australia's interests.
They face dangers and scrutiny that few other public servants encounter. Yet, they do so with unwavering dedication and commitment.
The current bargaining parameters imposed by the government do not reflect the realities of policing. They fail to acknowledge the sacrifices our officers make daily.
It's time for a fair and equitable resolution that recognises the invaluable service of AFP appointees.
We continue to negotiate in good faith with the AFP, but the possibility of protected industrial action remains on the table until negotiations reach a satisfactory outcome.
We urge the government to engage meaningfully and address the legitimate concerns of our members.
This is not merely a battle for better pay and conditions; it's a fight for respect and recognition. Our officers deserve more than token gestures; they deserve genuine acknowledgment of their sacrifices.
It's time for the Australian government to demonstrate its commitment to the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation.
