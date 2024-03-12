The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

'One in a million chance': Top Canberra restaurant Ottoman is coming back

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated March 13 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Serif Kaya closed his restaurant in 2021 he hung a sign on the door that said "Ottoman Cuisine is moving to an exciting new location and venue." How wrong he was.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.