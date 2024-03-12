'One in a million chance': Top Canberra restaurant Ottoman is coming back

When Serif Kaya closed his restaurant in 2021 he hung a sign on the door that said "Ottoman Cuisine is moving to an exciting new location and venue." How wrong he was.
For the award-winning restaurant is re-opening in May, in the exact same location.
"When I sold the property I never thought I'd have the chance to buy it back, but the owners were looking to sell and asked me if I'd be interested and I said yes," he says.
"It was a one in a million chance and I can't wait to reinstate Ottoman."
He expects the doors to reopen at the Broughton Street, Barton, address in May. There might also be an event venue and a casual dining venue on the site "but Ottoman is my first priority", he says.
When Ottoman closed abruptly during a COVID lockdown, there was initial speculation the restaurant would move to "somewhere with water views" but Kaya and his wife Gulbahar have enjoyed a few years out of the industry.
They originally opened Ottoman in Manuka more than 20 years ago. The move to Barton happened not long after and the restaurant went on to claim several chefs hats and national accolades.
The Parliamentary Triangle location of the restaurant, with its unusual, leafy and gazeboed entryway and tall glass windows, minutes stroll from Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Office of National Assessments, AFP headquarters and most importantly, that big house on the hill, ensured a steady flow of high-ranking VIPs, dignitaries and senior public servants.
"It was a place where you could make it a formal or informal occasion, come in for casual dining during the week, a family get together and yes, we did have some important meetings there over the years," he says.
"Our first 20 years went really well and I hope we find the same thing happens now. It could be a challenging time but you're only as good as your last meal."
The last time The Canberra Times reviewed Ottoman Cuisine in March 2021, the then Food and Wine editor Kirsten Lawson scored it 16/20.
"You might recall Serif Kaya's disruptive beginnings on the corner in Manuka where Public Bar now stands," she wrote.
"Disruptive because when Kaya started here it was small and deliberately unfancy, bistro style, and with excellent, inventive food off his Turkish grill. He cooked then with elan, as he does now, and by which I intend to mean confidence, style, originality and verve."
If you can't wait until May for a taste of Kaya's cooking, he'll be making a guest appearance at the Narooma Oyster Festival, on May 3-4, hosting cooking demonstrations.
For more information on the festival head to naroomaoysterfestival.com
