Much like today, health and fitness were omnipresent in the public discourse in 1995, with Canberrans sharing their fitness experiences. One, Colin Murphy shared a common experience of Canberrans, balancing his love for beers and chips and his overall health.
"I decided a few years ago I was getting older and I sat behind a desk all day, so I had to do something," he said between gasps on the cycle path near Lake Burley Griffin.
Jeff Morris, on the other hand, shared his love of rollerblading. He and his colleagues would change out of their suits, put on their blades and guards and head towards the sunshine.
Margot Wright stated her commitment to her walks, even braving icy lake winds at times to walk from her office to her husband's.
All of them viewed Canberra as a fantastic place for exercise and recreational activities.
Canberrans were often running, biking and engaging in all kinds of fitness activities, especially along Lake Burley Griffin. It had become a key element of their daily routine.
As part of balancing health and enjoyment, Lake Burley Griffin will tonight be the site of Skyfire which has returned after a five-year hiatus.
