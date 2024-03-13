Kevin Rudd and Therese Rein's old family home up for sale

The former family home of ex-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and his businesswoman wife Therese Rein, where they brought up their three children during their 20-year tenure, is back up for sale.
The grand five-bedroom 1920s Queenslander in the prized Brisbane suburb of Norman Park, just five kilometres from the CBD, is now on the market for "around $2 million".
The Rudd-Rein duo sold it in February 2015 for $1.145 million, two decades after they purchased the property - on an 800-square-metre block in the heart of Rudd's former electorate of Griffith - for $384,000 in 1994.
"The new owners have done very little to change it, so it's retained all its traditional character and aesthetics," said Belle Property Bulimba principal Tony O'Doherty of those buyers, Queensland University of Technology finance professor Uwe Dulleck and his wife, Monika.
"It has a new roof, and they've been diligent about maintenance, so it's in excellent condition.
"It's a very, very good example of a 100-year-old Queenslander in terms of its space and deep wraparound verandahs, and you'd expect to see a house of this size more in traditional areas outside the city.
"It's like a homestead, yet it's only five kilometres from the CBD and close to everything you'd need."
The house, at 85 Norman Crescent, hidden from street view and surrounded by mature gardens with a large swimming pool, is currently for sale for about $2 million, according to O'Doherty, but could later be subject to a tender process.
During Rudd-Rein's ownership period, it proved perfect for raising a family out of the glare of the public limelight during Rudd's career ups and downs, including the period in 1998 when he was first elected to the federal parliament, became leader of the Labor Party in 2006, and became prime minister the following year.
It was also home during the turbulent times when he lost office in 2010 to Julia Gillard and then became prime minister for a second time in 2013, only to lose the election to Liberal leader Tony Abbott shortly afterwards. He resigned from parliament in November 2013 and, at the time of the sale in 2015, had his address listed as in the swish London suburb of Chelsea.
The sale came after Rudd and Rein made a good profit on an adjoining block of vacant land at 15 Wendell Street that they sold for $1.75 million in 2014 - $350,000 more than they paid in 2011.
Rudd is now the Australian ambassador to the United States and lives in Washington with Rein. However, the couple still has plenty of property interests in Australia.
In May 2020, Rein bought a spectacular Sunshine Coast beach house in Noosa that once belonged to tennis champion Pat Rafter for $17 million, $3 million less than its listed price.
The seven-bedroom trophy home was recently renovated by owner David Hales, the founder of fast-food chain Betty's Burgers.
Shortly afterwards, Rudd and Rein put their luxury five-bedroom, seven-bathroom penthouse apartment in the Brisbane city centre's Admiralty Quays up for sale. They'd bought the property on Macrossan Street, overlooking the Brisbane River and Story Bridge, in 2016 for $8.2 million.
That's all a long way from their original family home in Norman Park. However, O'Doherty says, it's still likely to appeal to a family that loves living close to the centre of Brisbane, with its walks, schools, cafes, restaurants and nightlife.
"Everyone who comes to see it has loved it," he said of the double-storey house with its two bathrooms, private dining room and open-plan living spaces.
"It has an elevated position and is quite close to the Olympics when they happen in Brisbane, as well as having all the lifestyle of Bulimba and Hawthorne very close.
"We think the home will prove exceedingly popular."
