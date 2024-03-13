Larkham makes shock changes in bid to shake up ACT Brumbies performances

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has shaken his side up with a number of selection twists for Saturday's clash with the Otago Highlanders.
The changes come on the back of an unsteady start to the Super Rugby season, with the Brumbies battling their way past the Western Force on Saturday afternoon.
The task only gets tougher this weekend, with the team to make the trip to Dunedin for one of the toughest travel journeys in the competition.
Larkham has expressed his desire to rotate his squad throughout the year, however Saturday's game marks the first time he has made wholesale changes to the forward pack.
Billy Pollard and Blake Schoupp will start in a revamped front row alongside Sefo Kautai, with James Slipper and Lachlan Lonergan named on the bench.
Cadeyrn Neville returns from a nasty face laceration to start at lock alongside Nick Frost, with Darcy Swain named on the bench despite leaving the field last weekend following a nasty mid-air collision.
Flanker Jahrome Brown will also make his first start of the season, with Rory Scott promoted to the bench and Luke Reimer dropping out of the squad completely.
Larkham has left his starting backline unchanged, with Ryan Lonergan and Noah Lolesio to again partner in the halves.
The only other change has been the inclusion of Harrison Goddard as substitute scrumhalf, the off-season recruit replacing emerging talent Klayton Thorn.
ACT Brumbies Super W coach Scott Fava has also named his team for the side's season opener against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney.
Captain Siokapesi Palu will line up at blindside flanker after making the switch during last year's Wallaroos campaign, with fellow Australian teammate Tabua Tuinakauvadra starting at No.8.
Jay Huriwai and Faitala Moleka will combine in the halves and Ashlea Bishop has been named at fullback.
The match will be played at the Sydney Football at 5.05pm prior to the Waratahs' Super Rugby clash with the Auckland Blues.
