8 Best resume writing services in Australia: Top picks for crafting a great resume

This story may include affiliate links with ENTR Media partners who may be provided with compensation if you click through.



Are you trying to get your dream job? Throughout this article, we'll look at eight of Australia's best resume writing services, comparing costs, features, and overall performance while breaking down some frequently asked questions. By the conclusion of this article, you'll have all the information needed to choose the best resume writing service for you.

TopResume - Overall best resume writing service
TopStack - Best for getting started for free
The Resume Writers - Best for face-to-face consultation

My best-rated resume writing services in Australia

Overall best resume writing service

Picture TopResume

TopResume is a market leader in the resume writing space. The company opened its doors in 2014 and has since served thousands of customers in Australia. According to reviews on platforms like Trustpilot, most customers are pleased with TopResume and agree that the service works well, although a few stated they were still struggling with their job search.

TopResume employs a team of professional writers to ensure that every resume is well-crafted and optimised for the job you're trying to get. To achieve this, TopReusme asks a few questions about your history/career goals and the specific job you're trying to get. This approach allows the TopResume team to provide a well-tailored, effective resume.

Regardless of the industry you want to break into, TopResume can help. The company supports almost every job, including transport, education, and marketing. TopResume has over 1,200 writers in its stable, including a mixture of hiring managers, career coaches, and professionals with industry-specific experience.

Unlike some other resume writing services, TopResume is dedicated to providing clients with a tailored experience. First, a client shares details about themselves, then TopResume matches you with a writer who produces a first draft, then you get a revision, and lastly, the company provides the final, optimised resume.

To cater to a wide audience requiring varying levels of depth and support, TopResume has implemented three tiers in its pricing structure:

Starter ($149) - Get a professionally written resume that is keyword-optimised and formatted correctly. Additionally, Starter plans come with a 30-day Career.io subscription.

Premium ($219) - Comes with a cover letter and a 60-day interview guarantee, plus all the previous tier's benefits.

Ultimate ($349) - Work with a writer in the top 10% of TopResume's network and receive a LinkedIn profile makeover.

TopResume is one of the best resume writing services in Australia. Between the company's commitment to providing tailored resumes created by professionals with real industry experience and its multi-tiered pricing structure that makes the service accessible to almost anyone, TopResume is an excellent choice for Australians trying to secure their dream jobs.

Best for paying after the first draft

Picture TopStack

TopStack is another popular resume writing service catering to customers in Australia. The platform was founded in 2018 and has cemented itself as a favourite among Australian professionals thanks to its focus on quality, quick turnaround, and customer service.

TopStack boasts an impressive rating of 4.8/5 on Trustpilot, with customers stating they were impressed by the standard of work and that their writers were efficient and attentive. Moreover, TopStack understands that searching for a job is a tough process, so they've implemented a system enabling customers to split their purchases into four monthly payments.

TopStack works with a smaller team of 30+ writers to produce resumes. However, the company does reassure customers that writers across its team have worked in almost every industry with every experience level, so they can tailor your resume based on their insider industry knowledge.

One of the main advantages of using TopStack is that they don't require payment until the first draft has been provided. Fill out the order form, have a writer assigned, receive a watermarked/locked draft, pay for the order, and revise your completed resume (plus two revisions). Afterwards, your writer will render any additional services.

TopStack offers competitive pricing closely aligned with other market leaders. The company gives users the option to select several add-ons, including expedited delivery ($60), selection criteria for government jobs ($45), and a statement of claims ($95 per page). TopStack's packages are:

Basic Package ($174) - Includes a professional resume.

Standard Package ($224) - Includes a professional resume and a cover letter.

Professional Package ($274) - Includes a professional resume, a cover letter, a LinkedIn profile, a 60-day interview guarantee, and TopStack's most experienced writers.

It's straightforward to see why TopStack is such a popular choice among Australians searching for the best resume writing service. The company is competitive in terms of pricing and provides quality resumes. However, TopStack's no-commitment approach, enabling people to receive a resume draft for free, helps to cement the platform so high in our list.

Best face-to-face resume writing service

Picture Resume Writers

The Resume Writers is an Austrailia-based company that entered the space in 2016. What separates The Resume Writers from other similar providers is the company's face-to-face approach, allowing clients to speak directly with writers via video call or in person at one of the company's offices.

The Resume Writers prides itself on providing a comprehensive and professional service. The company boasts a quick turnaround time of around 2-5 days, with expedited delivery available for an additional fee. Additionally, the team will teach you how to edit/update your new resume and will provide details to aid you with applying for your dream job.

On top of its paid writing service which starts at $169.95, The Resume Writers also selects one person per month from a pool of those who have applied to receive a tailored resume for free.

To get a tailored CV from The Resume Writers, customers must provide a few details for a quote and have a consultation. Then, the company will create a draft resume and complete any requested revisions for 14 days. In contrast to other services, The Resume Writers provides in-person or Zoom consultations and many supplemental documents to help with the job hunt.

In contrast to TopResume and TopStack, The Resume Writers utilises quote-based pricing that varies based on the client's requirements. Some factors that can affect pricing include depth, additional services (LinkedIn profile, cover letter, interview training), and the type of role. Requesting a quote is free, and The Resume Writers boasts they'll get back to users within two hours.

The Resume Writers is a great option for anyone looking for a more personal service, particularly those who prefer in-person consultations. While the service will likely work out a bit more expensive compared to a package solution, the company's offer of unlimited revisions and supplementary documents could make it worthwhile if you'd prefer additional support.

4. Resume.io, From $3.95

Best budget resume writing service

Picture Resume.io

Founded in 2016, Resume.io works slightly differently from the other services we've looked at. Rather than providing details so a professional writer can create your CV, Resume.io provides the building blocks for you to create your own optimised resume.

While Resume.io doesn't do all the work for you, the company does offer a suite of tools designed to make writing an excellent resume simple. Premium users have access to the resume builder, an automatic spell-checker, a summary generator, a selection of approved templates, and an AI helper that provides phrases and keywords.

Although Resume.io focuses on providing users with the tools to create their own resumes, the platform features a powerful AI tool that can make a first draft after being given a few details, like your office work history and skills.

Resume.io comes with many templates people can use to style their resume attractively. You can upload an existing CV, use a provided example, or build from scratch to create your resume. The platform simplifies writing a CV with fields in which users must input details to generate a well-designed resume.

The resume builder has several fields for users to input information, including employment history, professional summary, and personal details.

Resume.io offers both free and premium plans. However, it's worth noting that the free plan is very bare-bones, and the company doesn't clearly label features as premium during the resume creation process, which can be problematic when going to download a CV. Paid plans include all features and unlimited resumes. Pricing for premium plans is as follows:

7-Day trial - $3.95 (Renews at $32.95 monthly)

6 Months - $59.95 (One-time payment)

1 Year - $99.95

Although Resume.io isn't as hands-free as alternatives we've looked at, the service is far cheaper, making it a strong option for those seeking a budget-friendly option. While you'll need to do the heavy lifting, Resume.io helps to provide structure and inspiration while leaving the user in control.

5. CV People Australia, From $499

Best for bespoke resume writing

Picture CV People Australia

Picture credit: CV People Australia

CV People Australia prides itself on customer service and providing bespoke resumes for Australian professionals looking for premium service. The platform, which launched in 2011, is more costly than the alternatives we've discussed, but it offers a greater level of service, which could appeal to those seeking quality above all else.

Attentiveness is one of CV People Australia's biggest focuses. The company requires initial and follow-up consultation calls to understand the client and their needs. The platform also gives users access to writers' diaries to book additional consultation calls easily to ensure their writer best represents their skills.

Outside of CV People Australia's commitment to providing a bespoke service, one of the company's biggest advantages is that all CVs are run through and optimised for the Applicant Tracking System (ATS), making your resume far more likely to get through any automated filtering and get it seen by a hiring manager.

The process of working with CV People Australia is straightforward. After several consultation calls, your writer will start crafting an ATS-optimised resume. The company boasts a 1-3 day turnaround time, unlimited revisions, and a satisfaction guarantee. Once the revisions are completed and approved by you, the final resume will be ready.

CV People Australia is a premium service, so its fees are higher than those of some of the other resume writing services in Australia. All packages offer the same quality of service. However, users can opt for the Premium package to gain a targeted cover letter or the Elite package to receive a cover letter and an optimised LinkedIn profile.

For Australians seeking a premium service that goes the extra mile, CV People Australia is a good choice. Although the company charges substantially more than the other platforms we've reviewed, the inclusion of unlimited revisions, ATS tracking, and multiple consultation calls make the platform an attractive option.

Free vs. paid resume writing services: How do I decide?

If you're aiming to get a well-crafted, optimised resume, then you might be wondering how a free option, like the basic Resume.io package, compares with a premium option like TopResume. Below, we've broken down a few critical differences.

Customer service

While there are many differences between paid and free resume writing services, the most notable is customer service. Premium resume writing platforms must typically ascertain details like job history and skills to create a well-tailored resume.

Additionally, it's critical to consider how many revisions you'll need. Generally, one or two rounds of revisions should be sufficient, but if you like to fine-tune the details extensively, it's worth considering a service that provides unlimited revisions.

Furthermore, a paid resume writing service will typically provide some aftercare, either an interview guarantee or information about the interview process. On the other hand, free services will typically leave you to do the bulk of the work while offering some assistance regarding structure or ideas.

Professionally written

Access to a professional writer is another crucial difference between free and paid services. Most premium options employ a team of writers with proven industry experience, like hiring managers. Because the professionals know what companies are looking for, they can use their experience to create a more engaging and better-optimised resume than those without an understanding of the inner workings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are resume writing services worth it?

It can be extremely challenging to write a resume that accurately depicts your skills and does you justice when finding your dream job. Resume writing services are a valuable tool as they enable anyone to attain an optimised resume crafted by professional writers. While resume writing services do have a price attached, they certainly provide value.

How much do resume writing services cost?

The price of a resume writing service will vary from provider to provider. During our research, we found that the best resume writing services typically offer several tiers, each boasting additional features like an interview guarantee. Our top pick, TopResume, ranges from $149 to $349 based on which package the buyer selects.

Which resume writing service is best?