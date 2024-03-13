The cost of light rail has become absolutely outrageous

It is no surprise to critics of light rail to read of the "Tram builder snub" (March 12) by the ACT government.
When it comes to light rail, this Labor-Greens government is in thrall to ideology.
How else could it have signed a sole-source contract for stage 2A from Civic to Regatta Point for $577 million (excluding raising London circuit) for 1.7 kilometres of track ($339 million) per kilometre.
For the purposes of comparison, stage 1, Gungahlin-Civic, cost $69 million per kilometre to build (in 2016-19).
How could construction costs have possibly increased 500 per cent in five years?
Yet that is only for the build.
With costs largely known publicly, stage 2A has already cost $1.3 billion in various signed contracts and administration, including, for example, raising London Circuit, buying five extra trams and retro-fitting the existing 14 trams for batteries.
With the addition of 20 years of operations and maintenance Stage 2A is expected to cost $1.66 billion.
Extrapolating component costs for stage 2A, the estimate for stage 2B, Regatta Point to Woden, could be around $3.5 billion for the build plus 20 years of operations and maintenance being a total of $5.16 billion to get to Woden, sometime in the mid-2030s.
A majority of Canberra voters have only themselves to blame for this continuing waste of our money.
The US President has said that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "hurting " his own country by continuing the war in Gaza with no end in sight.
("Biden tell Netanyahu, he's 'hurting Israel'", March 11).
Joe Biden is not alone in telling Mr Netanyahu to cease the destruction of Gaza on the off-chance that Hamas terrorists are hiding amongst (or beneath) the masses of unarmed civilians.
An increasing number of world leaders and leading news media organisations are telling Mr Netanyahu to cease and desist.
More and more Jewish people, including those living in Israel, are also saying "enough is enough".
In suggesting Australia's contribution to carbon dioxide emissions is about 1.5 per cent of total global emissions, Dave Roberts (Letters, March 13) ignores the fact we are actually the 10th largest per capita polluter in the world.
Also, our exports of coal, oil and gas bring our contribution up to over 5 per cent.
These exports have helped make this a rich country but we have known for many years now that this cannot and should not continue.
As the world continues on its heating trajectory, it seems likely to me that the companies that kept exploiting these fuels in the face of this reality will ultimately face massive compensation claims. And probably so too will the governments that continued to encourage that exploitation.
"Make elderly help pay for care" scream the headlines.
What do you think they have been doing for most of their lives? So now the "experts", whoever they are, are calling for more co-funding.
Those who have worked hard, saved a bit of money or had some luck in life are now going to be required to give it over to a greedy, overpriced aged care sector.
This always happened when important services are privatised and outsourced to "free enterprise".
Meanwhile Centrelink, which may get involved in asset testing, has morphed into a bureaucracy designed to save the government money.
If aged care is getting too expensive for the taxpayer to fund then tackle the profit-driven extortionists.
And maybe some money could be clawed back from politicians' superannuation as well.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has revealed a sense of humour no one suspected he had.
On top of that it seems that he is also a master of irony.
The evidence for this is his recent appointment of an assistant shadow minister for government waste.
While Dutton may well be taking a lend of us all with this appointment, at least his chosen man will know that in order to understand what constitutes waste and where to find it all he has to do is ask those of his colleagues who remain from the previous government.
Mr John Simsons (Letters, March 11) suggests larger car parking spaces to accommodate SUVs so others can actually open their car doors. A reasonable wish.
Let's imagine we resize parking spaces to accommodate SUV vehicles.
So, if we widen each space by a modest 50 per cent for each nine spaces we would then have six.
Where there were three hundred spaces we would have then have 200. And in this, a growing city.
Maybe we would be better off resizing SUVs.
Finally the government's National Climate Risk Assessment report is out.
It's good to see the government will be undertaking national climate risk assessments and developing a national climate adaptation strategy. On all the evidence the risks of climate change are far greater for Australia and the world than military conflict.
The Dunkley byelection was nothing more than a storm in a teacup. Whichever way the result went it would not have made any difference to the political status quo.
First-term governments are almost always given a second chance. And byelections generally favour the opposition. The only meaningful outcome is that Dunkley is now a marginal seat for Labor.
The byelection did indicate that shadow treasurer Angus Taylor is not up the task. He was nowhere to be seen in a campaign that focused heavily on the economy.
For the Coalition's sake he should be replaced - and soon.
The new member for Dunkley, Jodie Belyea, may be hard-pressed to retain the seat at the next federal election. The ALP's primary vote is now at its lowest for decades and trending downwards.
Her best chance is if neither Peter Dutton or Angus are replaced before the election.
Sebastian Cole asks if people are buying Teslas for environmental reasons or simply because it is a fad (Letters, March 11).
It doesn't matter about the motivation because the important point is these cars don't have exhaust pipes, hence we are all breathing cleaner local air.
Many of these cars would be charged from rooftop solar and the rest are being increasingly charged from cleaner sources as the renewables roll-out continues.
Sebastian Cole (Letters, March 11) has found a new low in how to disparage EV ownership by calling one brand "samey" and "uninteresting".
Toyota, which it should be noted is pushing hard against the introduction of stronger fuel efficiency standards and has seriously missed the EV production boat, produced successfully for some considerable time "whitegoods on wheels" in the form of the Camry.
Who cares what the motivation for EV ownership is. If EV ownership is not your thing then so be it. Just don't take a dig at those who have made the choice.
I drive an EV that was awarded the World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year all in 2022.
Helen Kinmonth (Letters, March 11) is right about poor food choices being behind much chronic disease. Ultra-processed food in packets is one clear candidate amongst others.
However, she downplays the role of obesity as symptomatic of the problem. What about the so-called "diabesity epidemic"?
Paul Zimmet, a professor of diabetes at Monash University, has stated that the "diabesity" epidemic (obesity and type 2 diabetes) is likely to be the biggest epidemic in human history. Dealing with fundamental causes is far more important than symptomatic solutions using weight-loss drugs.
A person who apparently mulls, for some 12 months, over being called "stupid", "male" and or "white" does seem to have established a ground or grounds for either or both terms.
There is nothing new about British royals being embarrassed by dodgy pictures. In 1539 Henry VIII hit the roof when he discovered that the official portrait of Anne of Cleves was doctored. Their marriage, his fourth, was immediately annulled.
Perhaps, Ross Hudson (Letters, March 7) the problem for the federal opposition is not so much that Sussan Ley and Angus Taylor are out of their depth but that the talent pool is so shallow there are no better choices to be found.
The price of petrol and diesel is what the market will bear. Apparently people in Canberra will pay more than those in Queanbeyan.
Ryan Neelam and Herve Lemahieu's article "Our harmful diplomatic deficit" (March 11) calling for more funding for DFAT would have been more convincing if they had mentioned that the Lowy Insitute (their employer) receives funding from DFAT.
The government is telling us that there is no way Australia will be getting small modular nuclear reactors. But the same government is negotiating the purchase of eight small modular nuclear reactors. NIMBYs won't have to worry though. The intention is to operate them underwater far from your home.
In the ABC's Four Corners - The Forever War (March 11) a former Israeli military commander said Israel's claim it was doing everything to prevent civilian casualties was "a blunt lie, a straight lie. It is hard to say this of our own army but it's the truth". No amount of spin by the Israeli state can cover up this truth.
Thank you for your article on the ACT's Pet Crisis Support Tiny Vet Clinic. Wouldn't it be wonderful if the government could support something as useful to the community as the Tiny Vet Clinic instead of giving millions of tax payer dollars to the annual kangaroo cull and the slaughter of wildlife.
Are we raising children or rescuing them? We are failing to help build resilience. It's OK to say no. It's OK to run a race, come tenth and not receive a medal. The age of entitlement is nauseating.
Stone ballast for fenced-off train tracks seems okay at first glance. But it is not such a good idea for open tram tracks because the stones can be easily accessed for throwing ("Tram builder snub 'could cost millions'", March 12).
