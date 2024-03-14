This perfectly lovely little film is just, well, little

Ordinary Angels (PG, 118 minutes) 3 stars
We are just coming out of award season and enjoying the likes of Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone taking home Oscars for what were two very award-worthy performances, the filmgoing world is full of good wishes for their careers and what that little gold statue might mean for scoring big roles or getting their dream projects funded.
Take a look at what those good wishes and gold statues mean just some years later to an actress with the chops of Hilary Swank, a two-time Oscar winner, for Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby.
Because she's still headlining films, but they're getting increasingly obscure, like this tiny little faith-based film that is more Hallmark movie of the week than it is in any way Oscar bait.
I don't mean to belittle what is actually a perfectly lovely little film, just to point out that it is, well, little.
Swank plays hairdresser Sharon who is a little bit broken by life, estranged from her son Derek (Dempsey Bryk) and hitting the sauce a little too often to be considered just a social drinker.
She does have a good friend in her workmate Rose (Tamala Jones) who forces her to attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, where things begin to turn around for Sharon.
Feeling strongly that directing her energies into helping someone else will give her some purpose and exorcise her demons along the way, she chances upon the news story of a local family suffering a series of tragedies.
Widower Ed (Alan Ritchson) has just lost his wife (Amy Acker) and so is in no shape to deal with five-year-old daughter Michelle's desperate need for a liver transplant and the tsunami of medical bills because of this.
Sharon pushes her way into the family's lives, organising a fundraiser and helping them sort their expenses, but does this already broken woman have enough in her to give what this family need?
Ritchson has been a working actor for two decades now but many are just discovering him as the star of the Amazon Prime series Reacher, which he has the unique physicality to do justice to, more so than Tom Cruise's efforts. He's objectified, wonderfully so, in that role with frequent excuses presented for his character to remove his shirt and flex those muscles.
It must have been an attractive proposition to take on this role that calls for him to be judged on his acting chops alone. He has them, and he works well with Swank, who of course eats broken-people roles like this for breakfast.
Ritchson's Ed has so much bubbling away under the surface that allowing it all out might be the end of him, and that takes some substance as an actor to effectively convey, while Swank's Sharon is barely keeping it together, a performer's dream.
The screenplay is from Meg Tilly (yes, the actor from The Big Chill) and Kelly Fremon Craig and follows a fairly formulaic path. For some viewers, the solace-in-religion narrative thread will feel important, but I'm not one of them. I did appreciate that, because faith was so important to the filmmakers, there isn't some unnecessary sexual element, though they did construct a handful of inventions to make Swank's character richer. I also appreciated the based-on-true-events story of a community building up around this poor family - It is nice to see films with positive messages and director Joe Gunn milks every tear he can.
Gunn has been working exclusively on these faith-based movies recently. America's enormous Christian population provides a big potential audience and I can only assume there's enough of a similar market here because these films keep populating our screens.
