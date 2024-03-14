A heaving, hyper-sexy neo-noir drenched in sweat, blood and bug guts

No one would come out of Love Lies Bleeding wishing for less of Harris, though. He seems to be getting only better with age, his voice more resonate. As clownish as he's made up in the film - bald on top, long hair to his shoulders - he resolutely grounds a movie that resorts to some unnecessary outrageous flourishes. (I fear this is an increasingly common effect of today's battered movie world - an urge to overcompensate with buzz-hopeful quirk.)