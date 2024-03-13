'I want you to die': Accused rapist allegedly assaulted pregnant partner

A man allegedly assaulted his pregnant partner before raping and threatening to kill the woman, a court has heard.
The alleged victim recorded the man on one occasion, telling him: "So that way if I f---ing get murdered by you, your daughter will not be raised by a murderer."
On Wednesday, prosecutor Harry Wagner told the ACT Magistrates Court the alleged offender's behaviour during his recent arrest showed his lack of respect for the woman.
"It demonstrates coercion and minimisation of the allegations," Mr Wagner said while opposing the man's bail application, which was ultimately granted.
"How can that actually happen when she's the mother of my child?" the man, who is not named to protect the woman's identity, told police when informed about the allegations of rape and assault made against him.
"We're in a relationship. How the f--- does that actually happen?"
The alleged offender entered pleas of not guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent on Wednesday, relating to when the pair were in a relationship in 2021.
He also denied single counts of committing an act of indecency without consent, aggravated reckless threat to kill, using a carriage service to menace, and aggravated common assault.
Documents tendered to the court allege the man forced his partner's hand onto his genitalia one evening despite her repeated protestations. "No, I really don't want to," she allegedly said.
He then allegedly told her to get undressed and she reluctantly did so "in order not to anger the defendant", before resisting his physical advances.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The man is accused of raping his partner in multiple ways before asking her: "What the f--- is wrong with you?"
"I did say no," she said. He responded: "I didn't f---ing rape you, c---."
Later that year, police allege the man tried to have sex with his partner as she held their crying child, and briefly did so, despite her repeatedly telling him she was not comfortable and did not want to.
"Just hit her head against the wall," he allegedly said, referring to the child.
Other allegations against the man include that he pushed his pregnant partner into a wall, after which she attended hospital with abdominal cramping.
Documents state the man became enraged one day when the alleged victim told him: "I told the midwife what you were doing to me when I was pregnant and they told me that I should leave you."
"I want you to die, c---. I really want you to f---ing die, you piece of shit," he allegedly responded among other threats.
More recently, since the pair have split up, police found a number of text messages from the man "that were offensive or harassing in nature".
Magistrate Robert Cook said he didn't need to hear from defence lawyer Anastasia Qvist before granting the man's conditional release.
Mr Cook said the difficulty facing the prosecution's opposition to bail "is simply time".
If the allegations were contemporary and without the "significant break" since the alleged offending, "you would not be going back out in the community", the magistrate told the man.
Mr Cook ordered him to remain 500 metres away from his former partner, increased from the 100 metres set out in the protection order already in place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.