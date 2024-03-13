Drug study shows 'war' not working

While some, particularly within the federal Coalition, would almost certainly argue the results of the latest wastewater drug testing are proof the ACT's "harm minimisation" approach to illicit drug use is misguided, they are wrong.
First, the testing, which found drug use is back to, or even higher than, pre-COVID levels, was conducted before the ACT's decriminalisation legislation took effect in 2023.
The pundits will have to wait until this time next year to learn if the reforms, which are designed to keep people found in possession of small quantities of illicit drugs out of the justice system by providing pathways to support and recovery, have had an impact.
But more importantly the testing, which is carried out every year by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, which monitors wastewater samples from 62 different sites across the country, shows just how deeply illicit drug use is embedded into the social fabric.
The commission estimates users consumed about 10.5 tonnes of methamphetamines nationally in the year to August 2023, an increase of 17 per cent year-on-year, at a cost of more than $10 billion. That's almost five times what was spent on cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis combined. Total spending on illicit drugs was estimated to be $12.7 billion.
While it has to be noted that the drug market is playing catch-up after years of short supply because of the restrictions imposed on travel and movement during the pandemic, that is a staggering amount of money.
The commission also found methamphetamine use is having a disproportionate effect on a small section of society. Just one in 100 people said they had used it over the period in question. The highest levels of use are in regional Australia.
Cannabis use is much more prevalent with one in 10 people saying they had used it "recently". While an estimated 13.5 tonnes of THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana - was consumed, it costs far less per gram than cocaine, crystal meth, heroin and other opioids.
Of particular concern locally is that the ACT is bucking a national trend that has seen heroin use on the decline.
While heroin consumption was down by about 7 per cent across the country last year, it has risen by a staggering 53.7 per cent in the ACT in the past seven years.
This would suggest the presence of an active and effective distribution network in Canberra that needs to be targeted as a matter of urgency. Decriminalising possession of small quantities for personal use is one thing. Trafficking demands a vigorous and punitive response.
The main takeout from this year's study, the most comprehensive since testing began in 2016, is that after being significantly impacted during the pandemic Australia's drug gangs are making up for lost time.
Their ill-gotten gains come at huge expense to individuals, to families who lose loved ones and to a society which is left to pick up the pieces by trying to put lives back together in rehabilitation facilities and emergency departments.
One of the latest casualties was a 23-year-old man who died from a suspected MDMA overdose at a music festival in Victoria on the weekend. Two other people attending the festival also experienced apparent overdoses and had to be hospitalised.
This has led to renewed calls for governments to introduce pill testing at music festivals, something which was pioneered by the ACT government.
The ACT is also the only jurisdiction to offer a readily accessible drug testing service. Other states and territories should consider doing the same.
