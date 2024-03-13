The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Drug study shows 'war' not working

By The Canberra Times
March 14 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While some, particularly within the federal Coalition, would almost certainly argue the results of the latest wastewater drug testing are proof the ACT's "harm minimisation" approach to illicit drug use is misguided, they are wrong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.