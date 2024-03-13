What Canberrans had to say about the Green Shed closure

Josephine Bresnik writes: Yes, it's a shame that The Green Shed didn't win the tender process, but that's how these things work. I have shopped at TGS since it was Revolve, and will continue. I also shop at op-shops. What people do not see is that Vinnies do not make profits that benefit CEO's and shareholders. Their profits from their op-shops go to helping the needy and running various things like providing food hampers, paying electricity and phone bills, providing housing, meals and shelter, resettling refugees and generally looking after the poor in our community. People living in poverty are able to obtain clothing and household necessities through Vinnies without having to pay at the op-shops. The money raised by those who can afford op-shop shopping, and the donations received at the op-shops is what enables Vinnies and other similar charities support those living in poverty, and due to the current cost of living crisis, there are many more of them. Money raised in the op-shop makes it possible to help those in crisis, and with the current crisis donations are harder to get. Vinnies is not a for-profit organisation, it is a Christian charity help those less fortunate just like Salvos and Anglicare etc.