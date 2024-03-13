What Canberrans had to say about the Green Shed closure

The impending closure of beloved Canberra "institution" Green Shed has sparked community outcry.
On Wednesday, the business announced its ACT government contract to re-sell secondhand items would not be renewed. Instead, the government will hand over the contract to St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn, which will take over the running of the the Mugga Lane and Mitchell recycling and re-selling depots later this year.
The ACT government is facing backlash over its decision, with many The Canberra Times readers expressing disappointment over the move as well as concerns about Green Shed staff and access to goods for those struggling.
But others say that's just business.
Catriona Sparks writes: Soon to be unemployed Green Shed shop assistant here. Our beloved Civic shop is not your garden variety retail. We have customers scratching on the glass to get in before we open and others needing gently nudging out the door at closing time. Shoppers range from the slickly suited to the gender fluid: students needing cheap crockery for share houses, treasure hunters sniffing for bargains, emergency Father's day presents, decades old wedding gifts never opened. So many items I had no idea existed until encountered on the shop floor (goodness, are those really giant terracotta cassowaries!) Vintage cameras, haunted dolls, china cats and dogs, first edition hardbacks, hideous ceramic lamps. Rusty tools, snack platters, crock pots and fondue sets, regulars popping in for chats, although there's not much time for chatting - each shop shift racks up 1400 Fitbit steps as we run to keep up with deliveries. Old rock and rollers cruising for vinyl and guitars and, so many, many times, the person who bursts into tears at the sight of a teapot or china cup just like the one their mother used to have. A museum, a gallery, a memory palace, a time machine. A Canberra institution and honestly, I think our bosses who built it all up from nothing deserve better than the form letter that dismissed them.
Henry G writes: The Green Shed is an iconic Canberra enterprise ... and it's not just a business. It's a collective of amazingly unique and talented individuals who all pull together to provide the public a wonderfully useful and enjoyable resource.
Please please please this can't be happening. How can a home grown Canberra institution be moved along for the sake of a large national organisation? No offence Vinnies - you're ok - but this is a Canberra thing and we love the Green Shed way too much. Please walk away and you'll be doing something so great for our community and the wonderful staff and devotees who ARE the Green Shed.
Peter Smith writes: It seems there will be a big gap in Canberra to fill, as The Green Shed was the only place that would take used furniture (while the Canberra charities say they will online, they won't in practice). Similarly, for much electrical equipment.
Vinnies seem to accept clothes and books mainly.
The proof of the pudding is in the eating, but I'm struggling to see why Green Shed's contract wasn't renewed, as they did a great job of receiving and selling many items that would have otherwise ended up in landfill. I personally dropped off stacks of furniture and electrical equipment there. I hope Vinnies' business model changes, so they accept more items at Mugga Lane than they currently accept at their various shops.
Jenni Oliver writes: St Vinnies don't take working electrical items, Green Shed do. So what are St Vinnies going to do with working electrical items - just put them in landfill?
I donate goods to both organisations, but over the last few years I have found Green Shed much better to donate to, as St Vinnies almost make you feel like they are doing you a favour taking anything ...
Catherine Bannister writes: Really disappointed by this. I would much prefer the current owners, because Vinnies routinely overprices stuff which prices out the disadvantaged.
Murray Williamson writes: I think the ACT government owes the community an explanation of why it chose to terminate the Green [Shed] after its sterling work over a long period.
Helen Marx writes: The Green Shed sold reusable items at a very affordable and reasonable price. Has anyone see the prices of items in the St Vinnies shops? They are unaffordable, and in some cases their prices are even higher than what you would buy a similar item brand new for at Big W or Kmart. This is a major disservice to Canberrans, especially the hidden poor - those who are not eligible for Centrelink concession cards but who struggle to afford basic items, which has only escalated with the increased cost of living. We need a change of government, the Barr government doesn't understand when you've got a good thing going, don't change it.
Dan O'Brien writes: Aww ... That's a shame ... sad now .. bought lots of stuff from there. They are very well organised. Vinnies will have a high standard to match. I like to recycle and repurpose items and The Green Shed is a favorite haunt of mine as was the now closed Academic Remainders in Fyshwick ... also sadly missed. My ghost still roams their book aisles.
Rob P writes: It's just the way of the world. A business, activity or charity has it's time in the sun for a while as the economic environment around them change and support new versions of the same. Cruelled by economics. It's been happening all my life. When I was young, we had Coles variety stores, Waltons, Rotary organisations, etc. All gone now.
Josephine Bresnik writes: Yes, it's a shame that The Green Shed didn't win the tender process, but that's how these things work. I have shopped at TGS since it was Revolve, and will continue. I also shop at op-shops. What people do not see is that Vinnies do not make profits that benefit CEO's and shareholders. Their profits from their op-shops go to helping the needy and running various things like providing food hampers, paying electricity and phone bills, providing housing, meals and shelter, resettling refugees and generally looking after the poor in our community. People living in poverty are able to obtain clothing and household necessities through Vinnies without having to pay at the op-shops. The money raised by those who can afford op-shop shopping, and the donations received at the op-shops is what enables Vinnies and other similar charities support those living in poverty, and due to the current cost of living crisis, there are many more of them. Money raised in the op-shop makes it possible to help those in crisis, and with the current crisis donations are harder to get. Vinnies is not a for-profit organisation, it is a Christian charity help those less fortunate just like Salvos and Anglicare etc.
Catherine Rossiter writes: I think Vinnies generally do a fantastic job but they are a big organisation with economies of scale so no surprise that they can deliver the service at a cheaper price. In this instance, I would like to call upon Vinnies to withdraw from the process.
Timothy Fernandez writes: A big thank you to all of the Green Shed staff at your two Civic outlets. You are legends that turned your Civic outlets into institutions. Your successors will have big shoes to fill.
Island Home writes: The ACT government should be encouraging local businesses and diversity/competition among businesses; not growing what are already big national businesses like Vinnies.
Jane and Kim Malcolm writes: This is very sad news. We'd like to see how this decision was reached.
What do you think of the Green Shed closure?
Share your thoughts in our letters section.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.