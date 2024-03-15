Canberra's The Green Shed was something unique

The people who work in the shops and depots are not volunteers, but paid staff. They are passionate, smart and community-minded. The ladies who've worked for years at The Green Shed Shop said last week they were like a local library, sometimes people came in just to be. To say hello. To wander around. They lamented Civic would be losing out, that customers came in to find a cooking utensil that was discontinued or some unique gift that couldn't be found in a chain store.