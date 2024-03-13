'It's pretty poor that in 2024 we're having racist remarks': Fogarty slams racist comments for setting bad example

Canberra Raiders vice-captain Jamal Fogarty has slammed the fact it's 2024 and there are still racist comments being made in the NRL.
The Mununjali man said the NRL, clubs and Raiders all provided enough education for the players, but he said clearly more was needed if people didn't understand terms like "monkey" were racist.
Fogarty said he hadn't experienced casual racism during his time in the NRL, having played 82 games - 41 at the Gold Coast and 41 for the Green Machine.
But he still thought it was poor that it was still happening.
Sydney Roosters prop Spencer Leniu was suspended for eight games for calling Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam a monkey during their opening round match in Las Vegas.
As part of his defence, Leniu claimed he didn't know "monkey" was a racist term, and also claimed it was common place for terms like "blacky" and "black c**t" to be used in dressing rooms.
Fogarty said he'd never experienced anything like that, but Manly second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu said he had - having often been called a "coconut".
The Raiders halfback said for the comments to happen in a televised game set a bad example for the general public.
"I haven't as an individual, but I think it's pretty poor that in 2024 we're having racist remarks in a game that's on television," Fogarty said on Thursday.
"That's probably setting a bad example for everybody else in the public.
"It's all done now, it's put to bed, Spencer Leniu's got his punishment and the NRL can move forward.
"I think it's just poor that it's 2024 and we still have that in the game."
Fogarty said clearly more education was needed throughout the community. He felt there were definitely people in Australia who didn't realise words like "monkey" were racist and the country would be better if more was done to teach them why.
"It's education, it's not point the finger at this person. Obviously they've learnt that behaviour or they don't have an understanding of it," Fogarty said.
"Each club, schools, jobs, businesses in the common world in Australia, if we can just get a little bit of education around it because there are some people out there that probably don't know.
"I think that's the best way moving forward - if you don't know, ask questions, get educated on it and I think we're going to be a better country for it."
Fogarty backed the NRL and clubs' education programs, which were done on a variety of topics - including racism.
But the 30-year-old said individuals still needed to take that education on board.
"I think it is [doing enough], but like I said if you don't know you don't know - and that's being genuine," he said.
"The NRL do enough with all the education stuff. I'm sure each individual club [does as well]. The Raiders do a great job here of giving us the tools and all that kind of stuff.
"I guess it's up to the individuals to take it on board. If you don't know then don't comment on it."
NRL ROUND TWO
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Nick Cotric, 19. Kaeo Weekes, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Trey Mooney.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. Charlie Staines, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Solomona Faataape, 5. Junior Tupou, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 7. Jayden Sullivan, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. John Bateman, 13. Alex Seyfarth. Interchange: 14. Aidan Sezer, 15. Fonua Pole, 16. Alex Twal, 17. Samuela Fainu. Reserves: 18. Asu Kepaoa, 19. Tallyn Da Silva, 20. Justin Matamua, 21. Alexander Lobb, 22. Jake Simpkin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.