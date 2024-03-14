'I'm with Heyman': Sports Minister calls for Canberra team to be saved

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest on Capital Football's A-League drama and a magic Raiders reunion.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry has weighed into the debate about Canberra United's future, declaring "I'm with Heyman" after the club's most influential star stood up for the players earlier this week.
It's understood Berry's office is seeking a meeting with the Australian Professional Leagues and Canberra's A-League Men's bid to get an update about the on-again, off-again progress after months of delays.
She has marked it as an urgent matter and shares Michelle Heyman's frustration given the players don't know if the club will exist beyond this season.
The players, and Capital Football, have been caught in the middle of the A-League Men's expansion process. A Canberra bid was announced 12 months ago this week, and was initially set a deadline of June 30 last year. There was hope of an announcement this week, but it so far hasn't eventuated.
Heyman called on Capital Football to back the women's team even if the men's bid doesn't eventuate, but Capital Football is preferring to wait for an APL decision.
The saga prompted Capital Football to shutdown external media for Canberra United this week, with the club instead offering supplied footage and interviews ahead of two games in five days.
It raised some eyebrows after Heyman voiced her concerns about a lack of information. The star striker was speaking on behalf of a disgruntled player group.
There is certainly some tension bubbling away in the background and the uncertainty isn't doing the team any favours. They are out of finals contention and lost 4-1 to the Wanderers on Wednesday night, but have a shot at redemption against the Mariners on Sunday.
Berry added her voice to the conversation this week. "I absolutely support a men's A-League team for the ACT," she posted on social media.
"But it cannot be at the expense of our highly successful and much loved Canberra United women's team." She added the hashtag: #Imwithheyman.
Capital Football are stuck in the middle given they have no influence or part in the men's bid. But there has clearly been a major breakdown in communication and Capital Football and Canberra United with so many unknowns floating about.
Adding to the problem, Capital Football feels like it has been backed into a corner because it can't make decisions about next year in good faith knowing everything could change and be out of their hands by next week.
So we get to the players, coach Njegosh Popovich and the rest of the staff. They desperately want a resolution, but it remains unclear when that will come.
Berry has already met with new Capital Football boss Samantha Farrow, who has just started in the role. The $33.5 million Home of Football is still being worked on, but if Capital Football don't own Canberra United, and a new A-League Men's and Women's club selects somewhere else as a training base (let's say the AIS), will the government still give Capital Football $29 million in funding?
It's all murky.
But as for Heyman - she did the right thing by speaking up. Players are getting offers from other teams, but don't necessarily want to leave. The problem is they don't know what the future is in Canberra.
It didn't affect Heyman on the field. She scored the opener against the Wanderers after just a minute, but it was the only bright spark for the team.
Canberra is at the bottom of the ladder. They've scored plenty of goals (thanks to Heyman - the leading scorer in the comp), but they've got the worst defence and have conceded 42.
The Raiders will host a reunion for their 1994 premiership-winning team during Magic Round with Canberra set to face the Canterbury Bulldogs - the same club they beat in that decider 30 years ago - in Brisbane.
The Raiders play the Bulldogs on May 17 - a day before the ACT Brumbies mark 20 years since their last Super 12 title with a clash against the Crusaders in Canberra.
Speaking of those teams, keep your eyes peeled on our pages this weekend.
It's a shame the Raiders and Brumbies couldn't marry up their reunions for the same weekend in Canberra. Imagine that - some of the city's greatest sportsmen rubbing shoulders with each other.
George Gregan and Ricky Stuart sharing a beer. Laurie Daley and Stephen Larkham trading five-eighth tips. George Smith and Mal Meninga. Brad Clyde and Owen Finegan. Brett Mullins and Joe Roff.
It's the sort of night a Canberra footy fan would dream of.
Speaking of the Brumbies, there will be some significant change when the club eventually locks in a date for their annual general meeting.
Chairman Matt Nobbs is set to end his tenure after steering the Brumbies through some troubled waters over the years.
The club extended his time in the top role to help see them through the COVID-19 problems, only to face more off-field issues through Rugby Australia's centralisation push.
We hear there's a list of potential replacements, but the eventual successor will likely come from within. Watch this space.
