The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Our regeneration': Socceroos recall two stars for Canberra qualifier

By George Clarke
Updated March 14 2024 - 11:29am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Adam Taggart's stunning form for Perth Glory has thrust the striker back into Socceroos contention as Graham Arnold recalled the striker and creative midfielder Ajdin Hrustic for crunch World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.