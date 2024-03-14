Solway desperate to join Queanbeyan legends with Cricket ACT Douglas Cup win

Mark Solway walked into Queanbeyan training in January and instantly felt at ease.
A member of one of the city's greatest cricket families and the son of club legend Peter Solway, the ACT Comet was back home.
Solway had spent the past two summers in Adelaide, playing for Sturt and chasing higher opportunities with South Australia.
The new calendar year brought a new start for the batter and he decided it was time to return home.
Just two months later and Solway has the chance to tick the one box he's failed to tick throughout his career. A Cricket ACT premiership.
Queanbeyan will play Weston Creek Molonglo in the three-day final starting Friday at Phillip Oval, the side looking to avenge last year's grand final defeat.
For Solway, a Douglas Cup triumph will provide the chance to emulate his teenage heroes.
"It would mean the most out of any of my trophies," he said.
"I haven't won a two-day final yet. I was 12th man as a young bloke when we had a good team with Jono Dean, Mark Higgs and all those guys but I've never won one myself.
"That team won three in a row, so I'd love to get one this week."
Queanbeyan enters this weekend's final with the upper hand, having finished on top of the table with a dominant regular season and sailing into the final with a dominant batting performance last week.
Weston Creek Molonglo endured a tougher task, having been bowled out for 171 by ANU before returning the favour to skittle their opponents for 98.
The forecast of rain on Friday and Sunday has cast a cloud over the match and Creek skipper John Rogers declared his side must be at their best to defend their title.
"We've got to try something different to leave ourselves enough time to bowl them out," Rogers said.
"Semi-finals are different to grand finals and the extra time means even if you do bat for a day and two sessions, there's still enough time to chase a result.
"We're definitely going into this game with the mindset to win, regardless of whether we're batting or bowling first."
Solway has made an immediate impact for Queanbeyan this season, adding more starch to a team that was already dominating the first grade competition.
He added a handy 62 last weekend and has provided crucial middle-order depth since returning in January.
Mark's brother Dean is the Queanbeyan captain and he said his younger sibling could provide a crucial difference this weekend.
"It's great having Marky back," Dean said.
"He's added a lot to our batting group. He's an experienced head, a good communicator and in grand finals you rely on those guys to stand up and have a big influence on the game."
