Erindale Drive lane cleared after truck collision

A northbound lane on Erindale Drive in Wanniassa has been cleared after a truck ran off the road and struck a guardrail, police say.
Earlier, a section of a northbound lane on Erindale Drive, between Ashley Drive and Sternberg Crescent in Wanniassa, was blocked following the crash.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.15am.
Police as well as ACT Fire and Rescue attended to the accident.
