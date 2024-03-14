The Canberra Times
Section of Erindale Drive down to one lane after truck crash

By Staff Reporters
March 14 2024 - 1:19pm
A northbound section of Erindale Drive in Wanniassa is down to one lane after a truck ran off the road and struck a guardrail, police say.

