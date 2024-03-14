Section of Erindale Drive down to one lane after truck crash

A northbound section of Erindale Drive in Wanniassa is down to one lane after a truck ran off the road and struck a guardrail, police say.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.15am. Police and ACT Fire and Rescue attended.
Northbound traffic on Erindale Drive, between Ashley Drive and Sternberg Crescent in Wanniassa, is warned to expect delays.
Police estimate that a section of the northbound lane will be closed until about 2pm.
