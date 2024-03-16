Times Past: March 17, 1982

It was an eventful day for teachers in 1982.
After agreeing to a stop-work meeting with the ACT teachers Federations on March 4, teachers returned to work after being awarded an 8 per cent interim pay increase.
More than 2000 teachers had been suspended under the CE(EP) Act for partaking in the industrial action. After the ACT teachers Federation announcement that work should resume, they were reinstated by minister for education, Mr Fife.
The industrial action came on the back of no salary increases for teachers in the ACT since the abandonment of indexation compared to the 9.5 per cent and 11 per cent increase in Queensland and Victoria respectively.
The outcome was greeted by the large audience of teachers who were awaiting the decision by Justice Elizabeth Cohen.
Today, ACT public school teachers can expect to earn over $100,000 after two years of service by the end of 2025. The new pay offer has been endorsed by the Australian Education Union.
