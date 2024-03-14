Rush hour at Bates rally base begins, with new car, fresh challenges

Nothing remains static in the go-fast Harry Bates rally family for long and for the new Australian rally champion and his younger brother, who finished runner-up, this year will again be pedal to the metal.
After celebrating the arrival of his new daughter and getting married over the season break, yet another new and significant project has arrived for the Bates team fresh off the plane from Europe.
The first factory-built Toyota Yaris WRC Rally2 car to arrive into Australia cleared Customs this week and was dispatched post haste to Canberra on Thursday, where it is being sorted, stickered and prepared ahead of the first national rally of the 2024 season here in the ACT.
Bates's first driving test of the new Yaris will be on March 26, just 10 days out from the start of the Techworkz Rally of Canberra.
Canberra's biggest motorsport event, now in its 36th year, is on a back-to-back schedule in 2024, with 33 entries received and one of the highest quality field expected in years.
The rally's clerk of course Adrian Dudok vows this event will be his last as the key organiser but he is buoyed by the resurgence in top-level rallying and the interest from competitors from throughout Australia.
"The competitive course for the Rally of Canberra will be pretty much the same as it was late last year with the same roads and route used, so those teams who ran here in November will know exactly what to expect," Dudok said.
"That should erode a little of the advantage of Harry and Lewis Bates, who know these local rally roads well."
A host of new cars and hungry drivers will descend on Canberra next month including Western Australian Alex Rullo in a Skoda Fabia R5, Tasmania brothers Steve and Zak Maguire each in new Skodas, and 2014 national champion Scott Pedder, from Victoria.
But aside from the rush to prepare a new $400,000 car, some additional challenges are ahead for the reigning championship rally team.
One of the biggest will be an first international debut for Lewis Bates in the Rally of Portugal in May, driving a WRC Rally 2 car.
The 2022 national rally champion, Lewis Bates lost last year's title to his older brother by just 2.1 seconds in the final round. While the Canberra-based brothers were the stand-out performers across the national series last year, the Porto-based Rally of Portugal will attract a world-class field of drivers who push their cars to the most extreme levels.
In Portugal he will be driving his new Yaris rally car, which is currently being built in Finland and will be picked up, rally-prepared and transported to Porto by a French team.
"This is really throwing myself in the deep end," Lewis Bates said.
"But when I looked around all the world championship events, Portugal is the closest to an Australian rally in terms of the type of roads we can expect.
"The schedule worked out well in terms of getting new car ready in time and we found the sponsorship to make it happen.
"As soon as the Rally of Portugal finishes, both Anthony [McLoughlin, his co-driver] and I will be on a plane to Perth for the second round of the Australian championship."
This year's Rally of Canberra will have its ceremonial start out of the Gungahlin town centre on April 5, with a one-hour window in which fans will be able to get up close to the cars and talk to the drivers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.