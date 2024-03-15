We're delivering a larger, more lethal navy

The defence of the nation is the government's number one priority.
So, I can't allow Bradley Perrett's argument (February 24) that the government is weakening the navy to stand. It's not true.
Mr Perrett's argument in a subsequent piece (March 1) that the new fleet will lack lethality is also spurious at best. It conveniently ignores facts that have been reported widely in the media by journalists who are expert in covering defence issues.
Last month, I stood on the deck of HMAS Canberra with the Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, to announce the biggest, most consequential investment in the Royal Australian Navy in generations.
We are delivering a larger, more lethal navy sooner, which is absolutely necessary because of the challenging strategic circumstances facing our nation.
And we've had to start the job from much further behind than you'd expect.
The Albanese government came to office and found we'd inherited the oldest Australian naval fleet in our history.
Take the example of HMAS Anzac - the oldest of our Anzac class frigates.
She's given 28 years of sterling service to the nation, steaming 784,645 nautical miles since she was commissioned - the equivalent of circumnavigating the Earth over 36 times.
All that work means HMAS Anzac is in a very tired state.
Shaft bearings that should last five years were wearing out in 30 days.
The gearboxes are showing signs of advanced ageing and other systems are experiencing higher rates of failure.
Despite Mr Perrett's airy claim that "a dockyard can fix a frigate", there's no guarantee that the overhaul program known as TransCAP would make Anzac fit to re-join the service, nor any real certainty over how long it would take.
And there's definitely no guarantee on the price tag.
Should a responsible government punt hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars on fixing up 30-year-old frigates enough to keep them going for a few more years, or should we acquire new ones?
We chose the responsible course of action: to commit to 11 new general-purpose frigates.
These new general-purpose frigates will be modern, capable and more lethal.
They'll provide maritime and land strike, air defence and force protection capabilities.
They'll be a more modern and hospitable place to work for our dedicated sailors.
And they'll be much more durable than a refurbished Anzac-class frigate could ever be.
HMAS Anzac won't sail again.
Under this plan, Australia will have the biggest major surface combatant fleet since WWII.
This will allow navy to harvest parts to keep the remaining Anzac class frigates operational while we move at pace to bring the new general-purpose frigates into service.
And there's another benefit: we can use the workforce in the Henderson shipyard in Western Australia and get them working on the Henderson-based programs already announced by the Albanese government.
These collective programs provide certainty for the workforce today and into the future.
The government is accelerating the procurement of the general-purpose frigates and will see the first of those in the water by the end of this decade. Under the Albanese government's plan, there will be four new warships in service by 2034, compared to Peter Dutton's unfunded and inadequate plan which would have seen only one new warship in the same timeframe.
We'll procure 11 general-purpose frigates, which will be a new class of ship for our navy.
Right now, the navy's current surface combatant fleet comprises three Hobart class destroyers and eight Anzac class frigates.
By comparison, the government's plan for a larger and more lethal surface combatant fleet means the navy will have 26 warships.
This will comprise three Hobart class destroyers with upgraded strike and air defence, six Hunter class anti-submarine frigates to boost navy's undersea warfare and strike capabilities, the 11 new general-purpose frigates which will progressively replace the remaining Anzac class frigates, and six new large optionally-crewed surface vessels.
Mr Perrett's suggestion that the new fleet would be lacking strike power also cannot be allowed to stand. The reality is we are delivering almost double the missiles the Dutton plan would have delivered. Under the Opposition's plan, Australia would have had a navy with 432 missile cells. Under the Albanese government's plan, Australia will have a navy with 704 missile cells.
Our strategic circumstances require this larger and more lethal surface combatant fleet, complemented by a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
That's what the government is delivering.
And we're investing an additional $11.1 billion in Defence over the next decade to pay for this surface fleet, including $1.7 billion over the next four years. This money has already been approved by cabinet.
This comes on top of our investment of an additional $30.5 billion to Defence's integrated investment program out to 2032-33.
This additional $11.1 billion of funding for the future surface fleet brings both acquisition and sustainment investment in the fleet to $54.2 billion in total over the next decade.
The prosperity and security of our nation is paramount. Navy's future fleet is essential to ensure the safety and security of our sea lines of communication and trade routes.
With the plan we announced last month, we are also securing the future of naval shipbuilding in Australia, providing confidence to industry and financial security for hard working Australians. This co-ordinated plan will directly deliver more than 3700 highly-skilled Australian jobs over the next decade, and many more through the supply chain, including at Tomago in the Hunter Region.
Australians can be confident that the government is ensuring we have a Royal Australian Navy that is fully fit to protect and defend our national interests.
