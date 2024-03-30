Secrecy matters. But so does getting cabinet records out when time's up.

Go to the documents. That was Gough Whitlam's advice to historians seeking to understand the events of political history.
It's good advice - it applies to journalists, too - but it relies solely on the documents being accessible.
In the ACT, cabinet records are due for release after 10 years. It offers a unique opportunity to understand the decisions taken by a government that has been in power for more than two decades. Key figures from that time remain in the Legislative Assembly.
The release of cabinet papers offers an important mode of accountability in the ACT, where self government remains young and is still developing.
But the way the public gains access to the cabinet records of the ACT government is severely limited, despite the commendable 10-year embargo.
Just under 40 per cent of the records I requested a year ago have been reviewed and, where appropriate, released. I no longer think of the ACT having a 10-year access period. I now think of it as 11 years or more.
An ACT government spokeswoman said: "There has been an unprecedented level of interest in accessing executive documents. More executive documents have been released in the last two years than in the previous 10 years combined."
That unprecedented level of interest, as far as I can tell, is a result of the requests I have made on behalf of The Canberra Times for the complete sets of documents, the titles of which are released on Canberra Day each year.
Whether it's light rail, planning, the budget, health infrastructure or sports facilities, cabinet documents from a decade ago shed important light on the decisions the government will take in the present.
There needs to be a better way to get this information into the public domain. It's reasonable the documents be reviewed before they are released, but the government ought to ensure the resources to do this work are adequate and not a second-order priority for a stretched group of officials.
The opposition, concerned at what it sees as the government's lack of transparency, proposed a 30-day release period for cabinet records. But the legislation was flawed. The bill would have forced documents to be released even before cabinet had reached a final decision.
It's nothing new for an opposition to propose a shorter cabinet document embargo than the government. Labor in opposition did the same in 2001, calling for six years instead of 10.
Cabinet secrecy is an important function of executive government. Ministers need to be enabled to take tricky and complex decisions without fear of public pressure. Turning this kind of deliberation into a rolling public performance, press-conference style, would be highly detrimental.
But that secrecy is granted on a temporary basis. The public does have a right to know how its governments behave and reach their decisions, even if it's after the fact. This right is even more important when its government has ruled since 2001 in a parliamentary system that has existed only since 1989.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr has acknowledged a faster release period for cabinet records is possible - but it would need to come after decisions are reached. It's a reasonable position. Hopefully, the government's two-year options study, now underway, will outline a different, but workable, model.
It's clear the system needs to adapt. The ACT's governments and parliamentary system will be made more robust by guaranteeing the ability for its citizens to the papers that document their history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.