5 Best electric scooters in Australia for your daily commute

Here's our shortlist of the best five e-scooters in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

If you have owned an electric scooter before then you probably know what you want if you're upgrading or buying a second. But if you are new to the concept then it can be a daunting experience when faced with a multitude of options on the electric scooter market.

To make it easier, here's our shortlist of the best five e-scooters in Australia:

Why we picked these electric scooters for Aussies

Every scooter on our carefully curated list below delivers a special mix of thrill and usefulness to meet the various mobility needs of Australians. These scooters claim to make your travels more efficient and enjoyable, whether you're riding about the city or commuting to work.

If these don't suit your needs, then you could consider a top electric bike instead.

Best overall scooter for your daily commute

Best overall scooter for your daily commute. Picture supplied

Picture credit: EverCross.

With the European-designed EverCross EV85F, cruising through city streets is a breeze. Its sophisticated smartphone control makes a mundane commute into an intelligent one. With just a few touches on your mobile device, you can lock and unlock the scooter or check your trip statistics. This is a security feature that can't be overlooked. Pair this innovative capability with your standard security measures such as using a padlock and you have one of the most secure scooters on your hands.

Dual suspension is a highly desirable feature. It won't eliminate all the bumps but it makes your ride a whole lot smoother than without. And that's exactly what the Evercross EV85F delivers. Combine its front and rear suspension with its cruise control and enjoy how smooth of a ride it can be.

Whilst this electric scooter has a lot of nice-to-have features for an enjoyable and smooth ride, it also has the grunt and manoeuvrability to get you around the city safely. With a maximum speed of 30km/hr, the EV85F has the oomph to get off a standing start nicely, with the exception of the Eco mode.

In addition, the dual braking system provides peace of mind by acting swiftly to avert accidents.

The foldable design makes it easy to store or take on public transport when it's time to pack up and it only weighs 15kg. Furthermore, the LED display ensures that we never have to wonder how much battery life or speed is left in case we discover anything later than we anticipated.

You can get the EverCross EV85F on Amazon for $799.99.

Pros

Powerful electric scooter.

The user experience and security are improved by seamless app integration.

Any urban terrain is smooth sailing with a dual suspension system.

Fast charging prolongs battery life and keeps you going.

Cons

Difficult to negotiate inclines of more than 15 degrees.

Although safe, the 30km/hr speed limit may not be enough for some.

Best electric scooter below $500

Best electric scooter below $500. Picture Amazon

We were delighted by this scooter's powerful 1000W motor after giving it a good workout. You will feel that surge of power beneath you whether you're speeding through the city or cruising along a picturesque trail since it zips up to its maximum speed of 50 km/hr with ease.

Do you have extended rides? Not to worry. The majority of outdoor activities can be accommodated by its max range of 60 kilometres. Granted that real-world elements like slopes, wind and your body weight could cut off a few km, it holds up very well overall. If your daily commute is less than 20km one-way and mostly flat terrain with gentle inclines, then this will be a cost-effective option for you.

The 8.5-inch honeycomb tyres are fairly standard across a lot of electric scooters but there is no suspension system - a feature we prefer for a daily commute. But if it's just flat cycle paths on your way to work then having not having dual coil suspension is not a big deal.

What about an e-bike? Here's a list of the best electric bikes in Australia you can buy.

Let's talk about portability, and this scooter does it perfectly. You can easily tuck it away or take it on public transport thanks to a basic fold-down mechanism and it only weighs 15kg. However, there are downsides to such an affordable scooter. Although the majority of the construction seems solid, some riders have indicated that its operating noise is a little high. Since all scooters will make noise when running, deciding if this is a con will depend on your preferences.

We reckon this scooter's a reliable pick for both its power and portability, making it a standout option for your daily commute or weekend jaunts.

You can only pick it up for $469.95 from Amazon.

Pros

Strong acceleration with a stable peak speed.

Excellent max range for extended rides.

IP 54 waterproof rating.

Compact and lightweight for portability.

Cons

No suspension system.

A little noisy.

Most affordable scooter with 10-inch wheels

Most affordable scooter with 10-inch wheels. Picture Amazon

If you prefer larger wheels than the standard 8.5-inch, then the Hoverfly G4 is probably the most economical for what you get.

The cushioned and smooth ride provided by the 10-inch pneumatic tyres is invaluable when we come across uneven terrain. This helps to offset the lack of suspension. You can easily stand on the 17cm wide deck, and we think the anti-slip pedal is a great addition, especially for wet mornings.

Regarding safety, we're happy with it. The brilliant headlight and taillight make nighttime riding stress-free although side lighting would make it better. The braking system, though, is what really strikes us. Even when bringing the scooter to a stop at its fastest speed, the rear disc and anti-lock brakes perform admirably and provide the rider with a sense of security.

All things considered, the Hoverfly G4 has proven to be a reliable choice for us, offering an excellent blend of usability and comfort. Although it's not the lightest scooter available, its handling in rougher terrain may provide some challenges. Yet, they are minor compromises given the flexibility and effectiveness it provides.

If you're after a reliable electric scooter that balances speed and a generous range for daily commuting, the Hoverfly G4 makes a strong case for itself. Like the e-scooter above, the best place to buy the G4 in Australia is from Amazon for $799.99.

Pros

Outstanding long-range performance (40km).

10-inch pneumatic tyres for a steady and comfortable ride.

Lights and a dual brake system.

Exceptional riding experience.

Cons

The cable for the integrated anti-theft lock might be longer.

It might be a bit heavy for some people.

Efficiency suffers in high gradients.

e-Scooter brand known for its reliability

e-Scooter brand known for its reliability. Picture Segway Ninebot

Segway electric scooters are known for their robust builds. They don't feel like the nimblest of scooters but they are built to last, and the Ninebot F2 Series is no exception.

The sturdy construction of the Segway Ninebot F2 is evident as soon as you step on it. But it provides a steadiness and confidence-boosting ability even when manoeuvring through congested walkways. And this is its advantage.

The other advantage is its power. With its 700W motor, it can easily achieve its respectable maximum speed of 25 km/hr, and climb inclines up to 18 degrees. If it's grunt you need, then this provides it.

Like most e-scooters, we found the foldable function to be quite practical. After a ride, it folds up easily, making the transfer from riding to carrying as seamless as the scooter's glide. This makes it ideal for using public transport or storing at the workplace.

The braking system was easy to get used to; after a few tries, it felt natural. What about the two-suspension setup? Holy cow, it's amazing how much comfort it provides on uneven ground, preventing us from feeling every bump on the road.

The Segway Ninebot F2 can be picked up on Segway Ninebot for $799.

Pros

Supports up to 102kg.

40km max range (at 25km/hr) and excellent climbing ability.

High build quality.

10-inch self-sealing tyres.

Cons

Perhaps a little costly for those on a tight budget.

You might need to use the rear brake firmly.

Only has a top speed of 25km/hr.

Best electric scooter for kids

Best electric scooter for kids. Picture EverCross

The second electric scooter from EverCross sitting at #5 on our list is the EV06C.

One thing we've observed is how the youngsters' cheeks light up when they ride the EverCross EV06C electric scooter. Not only is it fun to ride in low light, but the bright LEDs also give their time on wheels a little extra sparkle, making it a real playground attraction.

The lightweight, folding shape of the scooter makes it easy to transport within and outside of the house. Kids can take care of it themselves, increasing their independence, and parents will appreciate not having to deal with the typical inconvenience. The young riders can ride safely and intelligently thanks to the smart LED display, which tells them of the battery level and speed.

Depending on your child's height, the handlebars can be adjusted, guaranteeing a secure and comfortable ride as they zoom around at a reasonable top speed of 15km/hr. It's the ideal speed to feel the breeze without putting too much strain on a parent's heart.

Yes, occasionally we would like a little extra battery life, particularly for longer excursions that make the youngsters reluctant to return home. Overall though, the EV06C electric scooter is a great match, finding that perfect mix between the thrills and safety we always strive for.

Pros

An exciting design with eye-catching LEDs enhances the experience.

It is simple for parents to keep and for children to manage because it is lightweight and foldable.

Variable speed settings offer riders different degrees of comfort.

Cons

Lacks a zero-start feature, necessitating a kick-off before the motor starts.

For extended excursions, the battery life might not be adequate.

What you should consider before buying an electric scooter

Determine the reason(s) behind your need(s) for the scooter . Is it for travel, play, or both? Think about the length of the trip, the kinds of terrain, and whether you'll need to fold it up and carry it.

Range and battery life : Find out how long it takes for the scooter's battery to charge completely as well as its range. Verify that the range is sufficient for your regular commute, and think about whether you'll have access to charging stations along the way.

Power and speed : The speed at which electric scooters can go varies. Make sure the speed of the scooter complies with local laws and your personal preferences. Take into account the scooter's motor power as well, particularly if you want to ride on rocky or inclining terrain. Most have a single motor, butif you want more power, then you can consider a dual-motor electric scooter.

Weight and portability : Take into account the scooter's weight and folding mechanism if you need to carry it on public transit or store it in a small area. For commuters, lightweight scooters with simple folding mechanisms are convenient.

Build quality and durability : Look for scooters constructed with premium components that are resilient to wear and tear as well as varying weather circumstances. To make sure the scooter can comfortably carry your weight, take into account its weight capacity.

Braking system : Inspect the scooter's braking system. While some electric scooters may have regenerative braking systems, the majority feature hydraulic disc brakes or electronic brakes. For safe riding, make sure the brakes are dependable and responsive.

Tyre size and type : The scooter's comfort and performance are affected by the tyres' size and type. Particularly on uneven terrain, pneumatic tyres provide superior traction and stress absorption, while solid tyres require less upkeep.

Safety features : If you plan to ride at night or in low light, keep an eye out for features that will improve your visibility, such as turn signals, reflectors, and brake lights on both the front and rear of the vehicle.

Price and budget : Determine your spending limit based on your needs, then look into scooters that fit within that range. Don't forget to factor in extra expenses for upkeep, accessories, and possible repairs.

Reviews: To evaluate the functionality, dependability, and consumer happiness of various scooter models, look up reviews and feedback from previous users. Select a reliable brand with a solid warranty and customer service guidelines.

Differences between city commute e-scooters and off-road e-scooters

E-scooters for city commuting are built with features that are tailored for city settings. These scooters are perfect for manoeuvring through congested city streets, sidewalks, and public transportation because they usually prioritise features like compactness, lightweight construction, and manoeuvrability. They frequently have responsive braking systems for safety in crowded situations, compact wheels for agility, and rapid acceleration for moving ahead in traffic.

Furthermore, integrated lights, advanced suspension systems for more comfortable rides over uneven terrain, and lengthy battery lifespans to cover average commuting distances without frequent recharging are some features that city commute e-scooters may have.

Off-road e-scooters, on the other hand, are designed to tackle more rugged terrain and outdoor experiences. Larger, more robust frames and larger, pneumatic tyres with deep treads for improved traction on gravel, dirt trails, and other off-road conditions are characteristics of these scooters.

Typically, off-road e-scooters are equipped with stronger motors and greater ground clearance to overcome obstacles and inclines seen in outdoor settings. They might also have robust suspension systems to cushion impacts from unpaved surfaces, as well as waterproofing and sturdy construction to resist exposure to mud, water, and other elements that are frequently encountered off-road.

e-Scooter features to know about for city commuters

What premium features should you look for in an electric scooter destined for work commutes?

Compact and lightweight design : A scooter that folds up easily to be taken on public transit or stored in small locations, as well as one that is simple to manoeuvre through congested streets.

Long battery range : A scooter whose battery can last long enough between charges to cover regular urban commuting routes.

Rapid acceleration : Sufficient acceleration to move ahead of traffic and through intersections.

Robust construction : An enduring structure crafted from robust materials to tolerate the shocks and vibrations of urban pavements and roads.

Suspension system : Suspension to lessen ride roughness over urban irregularities like curbs and potholes by absorbing shocks.

Safety features include reflectors and integrated lights for better visibility, particularly in low light. A bell or horn is an example of an additional safety device that might be useful for warning other drivers and pedestrians.

App connectivity : Some scooters include companion apps that provide functions like speed control, GPS tracking, and battery monitoring. These apps give riders in cities an extra layer of protection and convenience.

Regenerative braking : This feature helps the scooter's battery get refilled while it slows down, increasing its range and using less energy.

Water Resistance : The scooter's parts are shielded from light rain and splashes, which are frequent occurrences in metropolitan areas, by a certain amount of water resistance.

Integrated locking mechanism: This feature lowers the possibility of theft by securing the scooter with a lock while it is parked in a public place.

Electric scooters and Australian regulations

It is essential that we educate ourselves with the applicable legislation, which can differ by state and territory, before contemplating the purchase of an electric scooter in Australia. Here are generic guidelines for the use of electric scooters in Australia according to our research. You should check with your local Government and make your own inquiries for specific information.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT):

Approval: Electric scooters are legal.

Speed limit: 15km/h on footpaths, 25km/h in all other permitted areas.

Helmet: Mandatory.

New South Wales (NSW):

Approval: Usage restricted; generally not allowed on public roads or footpaths.

Speed limit: 10km/h when allowed on private property.

Helmet: Recommended on private property.

Northern Territory (NT):

Approval: Legal on footpaths and bike paths.

Speed limit: 15km/h on footpaths, 25km/h on bike paths.

Helmet: Mandatory.

Queensland (QLD):

Approval: Legal on footpaths, bike paths, and roads with a speed limit of 50km/h or less.

Speed limit: 25km/h.

Helmet: Mandatory.

South Australia (SA):

Approval: Trials underway in Adelaide; check local regulations.

Speed limit: Varies per trial conditions.

Helmet: Mandatory during trials.

Tasmania (TAS):

Approval: Under review; consult local regulations.

Speed limit: Under review; consult local regulations.

Helmet: Under review; consult local regulations.

Victoria (VIC):

Approval: Legal on private property only.

Speed limit: No specific limit set on private property.

Helmet: Recommended on private property.

Western Australia (WA):

Approval: Legal on footpaths, shared paths, and roads with a speed limit of 50km/h or less.

Speed limit: 10km/h on footpaths, 25km/h elsewhere.

Helmet: Mandatory.

Consider that breaking local laws may result in consequences. For the most recent information, we must always confirm with the local transport authorities. Keep in mind that safety equipment, especially helmets, can avert catastrophic injuries and are advised, if not required, in all situations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the top-rated e-scooter in Australia?

The EverCross EV85F is frequently the best e-scooter in Australia because of its strong construction, lengthy battery life, and intuitive interface. Australians love using it for their daily commutes.

Which electric scooter offers the best value for money in Australia?

The New 1000W Pro Scooter and Segway Ninebot F2 are frequently our top picks for the most value for the money. It is a great option for customers on a tight budget because it finds a balance between cost, functionality, and longevity.

What are the top electric scooters for under $1,000?

Models like the Hoverfly G4 continue to be quite popular for less than $1,000. These are the ideal e-scooters for individuals who want to get into the market without making a big financial commitment because they offer dependable performance at a more reasonable price.

What's the best electric scooter for kids?