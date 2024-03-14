5 Best electric scooters in Australia for your daily commute

If you have owned an electric scooter before then you probably know what you want if you're upgrading or buying a second. But if you are new to the concept then it can be a daunting experience when faced with a multitude of options on the electric scooter market.
To make it easier, here's our shortlist of the best five e-scooters in Australia:
Every scooter on our carefully curated list below delivers a special mix of thrill and usefulness to meet the various mobility needs of Australians. These scooters claim to make your travels more efficient and enjoyable, whether you're riding about the city or commuting to work.
With the European-designed EverCross EV85F, cruising through city streets is a breeze. Its sophisticated smartphone control makes a mundane commute into an intelligent one. With just a few touches on your mobile device, you can lock and unlock the scooter or check your trip statistics. This is a security feature that can't be overlooked. Pair this innovative capability with your standard security measures such as using a padlock and you have one of the most secure scooters on your hands.
Dual suspension is a highly desirable feature. It won't eliminate all the bumps but it makes your ride a whole lot smoother than without. And that's exactly what the Evercross EV85F delivers. Combine its front and rear suspension with its cruise control and enjoy how smooth of a ride it can be.
Whilst this electric scooter has a lot of nice-to-have features for an enjoyable and smooth ride, it also has the grunt and manoeuvrability to get you around the city safely. With a maximum speed of 30km/hr, the EV85F has the oomph to get off a standing start nicely, with the exception of the Eco mode.
In addition, the dual braking system provides peace of mind by acting swiftly to avert accidents.
The foldable design makes it easy to store or take on public transport when it's time to pack up and it only weighs 15kg. Furthermore, the LED display ensures that we never have to wonder how much battery life or speed is left in case we discover anything later than we anticipated.
You can get the EverCross EV85F on Amazon for $799.99.
Pros
Cons
We were delighted by this scooter's powerful 1000W motor after giving it a good workout. You will feel that surge of power beneath you whether you're speeding through the city or cruising along a picturesque trail since it zips up to its maximum speed of 50 km/hr with ease.
Do you have extended rides? Not to worry. The majority of outdoor activities can be accommodated by its max range of 60 kilometres. Granted that real-world elements like slopes, wind and your body weight could cut off a few km, it holds up very well overall. If your daily commute is less than 20km one-way and mostly flat terrain with gentle inclines, then this will be a cost-effective option for you.
The 8.5-inch honeycomb tyres are fairly standard across a lot of electric scooters but there is no suspension system - a feature we prefer for a daily commute. But if it's just flat cycle paths on your way to work then having not having dual coil suspension is not a big deal.
Let's talk about portability, and this scooter does it perfectly. You can easily tuck it away or take it on public transport thanks to a basic fold-down mechanism and it only weighs 15kg. However, there are downsides to such an affordable scooter. Although the majority of the construction seems solid, some riders have indicated that its operating noise is a little high. Since all scooters will make noise when running, deciding if this is a con will depend on your preferences.
We reckon this scooter's a reliable pick for both its power and portability, making it a standout option for your daily commute or weekend jaunts.
You can only pick it up for $469.95 from Amazon.
Pros
Cons
If you prefer larger wheels than the standard 8.5-inch, then the Hoverfly G4 is probably the most economical for what you get.
The cushioned and smooth ride provided by the 10-inch pneumatic tyres is invaluable when we come across uneven terrain. This helps to offset the lack of suspension. You can easily stand on the 17cm wide deck, and we think the anti-slip pedal is a great addition, especially for wet mornings.
Regarding safety, we're happy with it. The brilliant headlight and taillight make nighttime riding stress-free although side lighting would make it better. The braking system, though, is what really strikes us. Even when bringing the scooter to a stop at its fastest speed, the rear disc and anti-lock brakes perform admirably and provide the rider with a sense of security.
All things considered, the Hoverfly G4 has proven to be a reliable choice for us, offering an excellent blend of usability and comfort. Although it's not the lightest scooter available, its handling in rougher terrain may provide some challenges. Yet, they are minor compromises given the flexibility and effectiveness it provides.
If you're after a reliable electric scooter that balances speed and a generous range for daily commuting, the Hoverfly G4 makes a strong case for itself. Like the e-scooter above, the best place to buy the G4 in Australia is from Amazon for $799.99.
Pros
Cons
Segway electric scooters are known for their robust builds. They don't feel like the nimblest of scooters but they are built to last, and the Ninebot F2 Series is no exception.
The sturdy construction of the Segway Ninebot F2 is evident as soon as you step on it. But it provides a steadiness and confidence-boosting ability even when manoeuvring through congested walkways. And this is its advantage.
The other advantage is its power. With its 700W motor, it can easily achieve its respectable maximum speed of 25 km/hr, and climb inclines up to 18 degrees. If it's grunt you need, then this provides it.
Like most e-scooters, we found the foldable function to be quite practical. After a ride, it folds up easily, making the transfer from riding to carrying as seamless as the scooter's glide. This makes it ideal for using public transport or storing at the workplace.
The braking system was easy to get used to; after a few tries, it felt natural. What about the two-suspension setup? Holy cow, it's amazing how much comfort it provides on uneven ground, preventing us from feeling every bump on the road.
The Segway Ninebot F2 can be picked up on Segway Ninebot for $799.
Pros
Cons
The second electric scooter from EverCross sitting at #5 on our list is the EV06C.
One thing we've observed is how the youngsters' cheeks light up when they ride the EverCross EV06C electric scooter. Not only is it fun to ride in low light, but the bright LEDs also give their time on wheels a little extra sparkle, making it a real playground attraction.
The lightweight, folding shape of the scooter makes it easy to transport within and outside of the house. Kids can take care of it themselves, increasing their independence, and parents will appreciate not having to deal with the typical inconvenience. The young riders can ride safely and intelligently thanks to the smart LED display, which tells them of the battery level and speed.
Depending on your child's height, the handlebars can be adjusted, guaranteeing a secure and comfortable ride as they zoom around at a reasonable top speed of 15km/hr. It's the ideal speed to feel the breeze without putting too much strain on a parent's heart.
Yes, occasionally we would like a little extra battery life, particularly for longer excursions that make the youngsters reluctant to return home. Overall though, the EV06C electric scooter is a great match, finding that perfect mix between the thrills and safety we always strive for.
Pros
Cons
E-scooters for city commuting are built with features that are tailored for city settings. These scooters are perfect for manoeuvring through congested city streets, sidewalks, and public transportation because they usually prioritise features like compactness, lightweight construction, and manoeuvrability. They frequently have responsive braking systems for safety in crowded situations, compact wheels for agility, and rapid acceleration for moving ahead in traffic.
Furthermore, integrated lights, advanced suspension systems for more comfortable rides over uneven terrain, and lengthy battery lifespans to cover average commuting distances without frequent recharging are some features that city commute e-scooters may have.
Off-road e-scooters, on the other hand, are designed to tackle more rugged terrain and outdoor experiences. Larger, more robust frames and larger, pneumatic tyres with deep treads for improved traction on gravel, dirt trails, and other off-road conditions are characteristics of these scooters.
Typically, off-road e-scooters are equipped with stronger motors and greater ground clearance to overcome obstacles and inclines seen in outdoor settings. They might also have robust suspension systems to cushion impacts from unpaved surfaces, as well as waterproofing and sturdy construction to resist exposure to mud, water, and other elements that are frequently encountered off-road.
What premium features should you look for in an electric scooter destined for work commutes?
It is essential that we educate ourselves with the applicable legislation, which can differ by state and territory, before contemplating the purchase of an electric scooter in Australia. Here are generic guidelines for the use of electric scooters in Australia according to our research. You should check with your local Government and make your own inquiries for specific information.
Australian Capital Territory (ACT):
New South Wales (NSW):
Northern Territory (NT):
Queensland (QLD):
South Australia (SA):
Tasmania (TAS):
Victoria (VIC):
Western Australia (WA):
Consider that breaking local laws may result in consequences. For the most recent information, we must always confirm with the local transport authorities. Keep in mind that safety equipment, especially helmets, can avert catastrophic injuries and are advised, if not required, in all situations.
The EverCross EV85F is frequently the best e-scooter in Australia because of its strong construction, lengthy battery life, and intuitive interface. Australians love using it for their daily commutes.
The New 1000W Pro Scooter and Segway Ninebot F2 are frequently our top picks for the most value for the money. It is a great option for customers on a tight budget because it finds a balance between cost, functionality, and longevity.
Models like the Hoverfly G4 continue to be quite popular for less than $1,000. These are the ideal e-scooters for individuals who want to get into the market without making a big financial commitment because they offer dependable performance at a more reasonable price.
For children, the EverCross EV06C Kids Scooter comes highly recommended. It's made to support younger riders' lesser weight and provides a steady ride at suitable speeds, all with an eye towards safety.