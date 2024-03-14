The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Chalmers managing cost of living expectations

By The Canberra Times
March 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is the Albanese government going to deliver two budget surpluses in two consecutive years, the first time this would have happened since the Howard and Costello years, come May?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.