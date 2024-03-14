Barr and Lee set the scene for the ACT election

Two speeches, given at exactly the same lectern exactly 24 hours apart. But the visions were worlds apart.
Andrew Barr and Elizabeth Lee both gave economic addresses at separate events at the Hotel Realm this week. Barr on Wednesday, Lee on Thursday.
Barr's address focused on the state of the territory economy, which he considers, unsurprisingly, to be strong.
"The territory economy is strong and we have a very positive outlook," he said.
"The reason why I'm confident in making that prediction for the future is our experience over the last 10 years."
Barr said his assessment came on the back of the ACT leading the country in the growth of gross state product, saying the territory had grown at an average of 3 per cent a year over the decade.
But exactly 24 hours later, in the same room, Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee gave an entirely different assessment of the territory's economic situation.
"The ACT's Treasurer has no plan to deviate from his trajectory of reckless spending of your money on infrastructure announcements that have not eventuated; on dodgy procurements; and on abandoned projects," she said.
Lee based her assessment on the debt accumulated under Barr. She says the territory will be paying $2 million a day in interest payments alone on the billions of dollars of debt.
Economic management is shaping up to be a key election issue, in particular, Barr's economic management. He probably considers it his greatest strength. Lee probably considers it his greatest weakness. It's personal.
One side will argue it's good, the other will argue it's bad. Both sides fit comfortably within the broader ideologies of their party.
Barr argues the debt he is accumulating is for the greater good. These are for projects that will have a public benefit for the next generations. Governments should borrow for projects like this, he says.
There is no doubt Barr was trying to hype up his performance by referencing the territory's economic growth in the past decade, which is how long he has been in power. He didn't mention the blown-out deficit.
Of course, the general public cares most about deficits when the government starts making cuts to get the deficit down.
This will be a major hurdle for the Liberals if they win in October. If they are serious about reducing government debt and deficit some things will have to go. More might care about the deficit then.
At the same time, Barr also faces the challenge of delivering on all of his plans. The new Canberra Theatre, a new stadium, convention centre, music pavilion and the light rail to Woden will be costly.
It's fine to talk about this, which has been happening for years and years, but it's another thing to actually spend the money to do it.
It's nearly seven months to the election. There will be many more contrasting visions to come.
