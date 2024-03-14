'Bubba Bennett': Seven million watch mullet-wearing Majors Creek woodchooper

The first thing you notice about this woodchopper from Majors Creek is the mullet.
"That's definitely one thing that people know and follow me about. It still is now a fairly strong thing people recognise me by," Curtis Bennett said.
That and his 135 kilogram, 193 centimetre frame rapidly blasting axes through wood while wearing Volleys stitched with a Victoria Bitter logo.
Hailing from an old gold mining town south of Braidwood, Bennett, also known as "Bubba Bennett" emerges as a cult hero everywhere he goes. With a remarkable skill set - which earned him silver at last year's timbersports rookie world championships - and penchant for knocking back VBs, his TikTok videos have attracted as many as seven million views.
Now the 24-year-old is heading to Cairns to take on woodchopping's best at the world-renowned Timbersports Australian Trophy event on Saturday.
The Trophy format is the sport's most physically demanding competition, asking athletes to chop and saw four logs in four different disciplines in gruelling knockout matchups.
"This particular event is like an endurance event, so you actually have to compete in four disciplines all in one go," Bennett said.
We'll start with the stock saw. Bennett will use an off-the-shelf chainsaw, cutting two complete cookies off a horizontally-mounted log with one downward and one upward cut, both within a marked area of 10 centimetres. Go over the line? Disqualification. The best will get it done in about 10 seconds.
Then it's the underhand chop, where he stands on a horizontally anchored block and cuts through it with an axe.
"Then you race back over and cut the single buck, which is about a six foot long single saw," Bennett said, with competitors cutting a wooden disc from a horizontally fixed block before finishing with the standing block chop, which simulates felling a tree.
"So you've got to be pretty fit and ready to be able to compete in all of those events all in one go."
Bennett's road to Cairns began when he started woodchopping at 11, before his first timbersports event as a 15-year-old. It's taken him from Majors Creek to the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Sweden with the national Chopperoos team.
"My grandfather [Len], he was a world champion woodchopper in Australia, and then my father [Simon], he was a NSW champion. For probably 90 per cent of the people in the sport, it's been in their bloodlines," Bennett said.
"We're going out there this weekend to go against the best, and you know when I say the best, I mean the best in the world. Australia is predominantly the best country in the world.
"If you can go to Cairns this weekend and you can win there, you're pretty well considered the best there is."
So once he's done in Cairns, and before he packs the axe for the Sydney Royal Easter Show, how will Bennett celebrate?
"Just go and have a few beers I suppose," Bennett laughed.
"Not much else you can do. Just go and have a few beers and celebrate with all my mates."
