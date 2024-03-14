Friable asbestos found in ACT mulch as govt promises remediation

Friable asbestos found in mulch brought to the ACT from NSW will be immediately removed by the ACT government.
WorkSafe ACT confirmed a small amount of friable asbestos had been identified in mulch at a residential complex in Denman Prospect.
The government on Thursday said the detection of friable asbestos - which is loose and presents a greater public health risk - was concerning but again said members of the community should not move any mulch suspected of contamination.
"Residences that have mulch that has tested positive will be remediated. Advice on further testing, disposal and remediation will be provided to all ACT residences that have returned initial negative test results," the government said in a statement.
"We will be contacting owners of residences that have had a positive test result and begin the process of remediation of their site. We will also engage with owners of sites that have tested negative to ascertain if they wish to have further testing undertaken."
Work Health and Safety commissioner Jacqueline Agius said the Denman Prospect site was being treated the same way as the other nine sites where bonded asbestos had been identified.
Friable asbestos presented a higher risk than bonded asbestos, but the amount found at Denman Prospect did not pose a significant threat to public safety, she said.
"Out of the 100 [cubic metres] of mulch on the site, only 0.2g of friable asbestos was identified, despite extensive testing of the site. The report from the licenced asbestos assessor shows that the friable asbestos was only found in one of 16 samples taken from across the residential complex," Ms Agius said.
"I have been advised by the assessor that the quantities and localised nature of the contamination on this site constitute a low risk to the public safety."
WorkSafe ACT said a prohibition notice had been issued for the site. The test result revealing the asbestos contamination was returned at 4pm on Wednesday.
The government said there was no known mulch contamination at government-run facilities, including playgrounds.
"The EPA has completed proactive inspections of local green mulch producers and confirmed that rigorous contamination control processes are being followed. There is no known impact on any ACT government owned public facilities, including parks, playgrounds and public schools," the government said.
"It is also important to note that the EPA has investigated and confirmed that recycled timber mulch is not being produced within the ACT."
Testing confirmed bonded asbestos was present in mulch sold in the ACT between March 2023 and February.
The government announced the test results last month, prompting an investigation led by WorkSafe ACT and the Environment Protection Authority.
Ms Agius said at the time there was not an immediate major health risk but WorkSafe ACT was responding quickly to the contamination.
"While the risk of exposure to airborne asbestos fibres from bonded asbestos is low, if bonded asbestos is damaged or disturbed, it may cause the release of airborne asbestos fibres. It is very important that you do not move potentially contaminated material," Ms Agius said in a statement.
