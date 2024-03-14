Penguins and a hardy VW will be at the Government House open day

Canberrans are in for a surprise when they visit the Governor-General's residence at Yarralumla on Saturday for the Hurleys' final open day.
In addition to the usual manicured lawns, rose gardens and silver cutlery, there will be a number of penguins on display and a vintage VW sedan at the Government House open day.
The Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda are patrons of many organisations and have invited more than 40 to come along and be part of the open day.
Among them is the ANARE Club.
ANARE stands for Australian National Antarctic Research Expeditions and the ANARE Club is the national organisation for people who have spent time in Antarctica.
The ANARE Club's display in the grounds of Government House will bring a taste of the pristine and hostile Antarctic environment to the leafy grounds of Yarralumla.
In addition to a colony of penguins (they won't be real live ones), visitors to the ANARE stand will see examples of the outdoor clothing expeditioners have worn over the past century while working on the hostile continent.
Visitors can also talk with people who have been there and can even hold a piece of Antarctic rock.
Also on display will be a replica of the VW sedan dispatched to Australia's Mawson Station in 1963.
Given the number plate "Antarctica 1", the original VW survived the rigors of an Antarctic winter and provided valuable transport over terrain "no self-respecting modern sedan would attempt".
The Government House open day is on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
Entry is free and no booking is required. Parking will be available on Dunrossil Drive.
Enjoy the beautiful gardens, tour the house and explore one of the most historic properties in Australia.
Guided walking tours will run throughout the open day - also no tickets required.
Bring your own food and drinks for a picnic. There will also be food to purchase from a sausage sizzle and local coffee vendors.
