Phone detection cameras ring the tills, with 161 motorists caught per day

The ACT government now is raking in, on average, well over half a million dollars a week from its mobile device detection camera program, with 1.16 million vehicles checked since the enforcement period began on February 20.
There have been 2576 infringements issued by Access Canberra in the first two weeks of the enforcement period, representing a net income to the government coffers of well over $1.3 million given the minimum fine for the offence is $514 and the penalty three demerits points.
On average there have been 161 drivers detected each day since the cameras first appeared in the ACT just over a year ago.
In activating the Australian-developed cameras, the ACT government chose to have a long lead-in time and three months of detection and advice to consumers without penalty. There are no signs to warn motorists the cameras are in operation.
To be fair, the transportable detection camera rigs are hard to miss from a distance; they are painted flouro yellow in colour, are the size of tradie trailer, always park up by the side of the road and have a long telescopic arm which dangles out over the roadway.
But the cameras on the overhead gantry rigs on Hindmarsh Drive and Gungahlin Drive are hidden, so it's little wonder the Gungahlin Drive fixed camera is the busiest site, with 1230 infringements - almost half the entire number collected - in two weeks.
The Acusensis cameras are a clever piece of kit and have far more capability than just detecting mobile phone offenders. Seat belt offences and speeding are almost certain to be added to their detection capability, as they have elsewhere; adding the capability is just a simple plug and play.
The camera system's AI does the initial image sorting process and sets aside the potential offenders, compiling three photos (one from about 25 metres away, then two more microseconds thereafter, including a "look down" image directly into the vehicle's front row of seats) into an "evidence package" which is then transferred to the Access Canberra adjudicators on Northbourne Avenue.
The adjudicators then make the final call on the validity of the infringement, and out it goes. The image is viewable online, with the passenger blanked out of the picture.
Those who receive the receive an infringement must decide their next course of action within 28 days.
In last year's November Budget, it was revealed the government expects to collect $51 million in traffic fines in the 2023-24 financial year, rising to $65.9 million in 2024-25 and $104.1 million in 2025-26.
Taking your eyes off the road to illegally use a mobile phones is regarded as one of the riskiest actions a driver can take, a significant contributor to road crashes. In just three seconds, a vehicle traveling at 60kmh has travelled 50 metres.
