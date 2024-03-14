The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Phone detection cameras ring the tills, with 161 motorists caught per day

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 15 2024 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government now is raking in, on average, well over half a million dollars a week from its mobile device detection camera program, with 1.16 million vehicles checked since the enforcement period began on February 20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.